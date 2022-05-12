Indian Railways conducts second stage of CBT for NTPC Exam; uses Aadhar-based authentication for first time

Indian Railways Recruitment: The second stage of Computer Based Test (CBT) of CEN 01/2019 Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment was conducted by Indian Railways on 09 May and 10 May 2022 for Level 4 (161 posts) and Level 6 (7124 posts). The total candidates scheduled for the Computer Based Test (CBT) of CEN 01/2019 NTPC were 1,80,882, out of which 1,28,708 candidates appeared for the test. According to the Railway Ministry, for the first time, Aadhar based authentication was done by the national transporter for the candidates. The second phase Computer Based Test was conducted in three shifts, i.e. two shifts were held on 09 May for level 6, and one shift was held on 10 May for level 4.

According to the Railway Ministry, the scheduling of the test was done in such a way that the candidates of one Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) are given the same question paper so there’s no need for normalization. The Level 6 Computer Based Test was conducted in as many as 156 exam centers in 111 cities across 25 states. For Level 6, the overall attendance was about 74 per cent. The Level 4 Computer Based Test was carried out in 89 exam centers in 56 cities across 17 states. Overall, the attendance for Level 4 was about 60.5 per cent.

As many candidates raised the issue of their RRB-NTPC exam centres being far away from their home towns, the national transporter had decided to run over 65 special trains across the country for the convenience of the aspirants appearing for their examinations on May 9 and 10. Most of the special trains were run on May 8 in order to help the candidates reach their exam centres in the morning and then after their exams are over, transport them back home. The aspirants were charged fares for special trains and no concessions were given.