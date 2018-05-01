Indian Railways computerised public reservation system and 139 number for Delhi to remain closed for 6 hours

The Indian Railways’ computerised public reservation system (PRS) for Delhi will be closed for over six hours starting tomorrow at 10:45 pm, an official statement said. (AP)

The Indian Railways’ computerised public reservation system (PRS) for Delhi will be closed for over six hours starting tomorrow at 10:45 pm, an official statement said. PRS enquiry will be closed from 10.45 pm on May 2 to 5.00 am on May 3 for upgrading the Delhi system. “Therefore, Delhi PRS and enquiries related to Delhi PRS on the telephone number 139 will not be available during the above period,” the statement from the Railways said. Officials said this was part of a routine work for upgrading the system.