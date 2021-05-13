Indian Railways completes run of 100 Oxygen Expresses

Of the 6260 MT of LMO delivered till date, 407 MT has been offloaded in Maharashtra, 1680 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 360 MT to Madhya Pradesh, 939 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan, 120 MT in Karnataka and more than 2404 MT in Delhi.

The Railways on Wednesday completed operation of 100 Oxygen Express trains and delivery of 6260 MT of LMO in more than 396 tankers to various states across the country. Uttarakhand received its first Oxygen Express on 11th May, with 120 MT of LMO from Tatanagar in Jharkhand, making it the 9th state to avail the service.

On 11th May, Oxygen Expresses delivered nearly 800 MT of LMO, reaching Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The first Oxygen Expresses for Dehradun and Pune with 120 MT and 55MT of LMO, respectively, also arrived at these destinations.

In order to deliver oxygen relief to different states, IR is creating new standards in the running of Oxygen Express trains. The average speed of these freight trains is around 65 kmph, way above the normal and in most cases over long distances. Technical stoppages have been reduced to 1 minute for crew changes over different sections and tracks are being kept open to ensure smooth movement of the trains.