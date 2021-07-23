Indian Railways completes one of the longest micro-tunneling works at Mumbai’s Sandhurst Road station; Check benefits

The micro tunneling work under the railway tracks was successfully completed in four months time.

Indian Railways successfully completes one of the longest micro tunneling works in Mumbai! The Central Railway zone has successfully completed one of the longest micro tunneling works under the railway tracks for a length of 415 meter at Sandhurst Road railway station. During the rainy season, it will prevent water logging on the railway tracks. Also, trains in this railway section will be able to run smoothly. According to details shared by the Central Railway zone, the work involved the construction of as many as seven pits for facilitating the micro tunneling work. This challenging micro tunneling work was carried out in coordination with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

According to Central Railways, the micro tunneling work under the railway tracks was successfully completed in four months time despite various challenges such as the passing of micro tunneling alignment below sheds, eight RCC pit lines, 1.5 meter diametre RCC pipe of MCGM storm water drain, rail pieces in front of micro tunneling machine in yard area, frequent changing of strata such as loose marshy soil, weathered rock to hard rock, etc. For successful completion of this micro tunneling work, General Manager of Central Railways, Alok Kansal has given a cash award of Rs 25,000 to Mumbai Division, the zonal railway added.

In order to provide convenient and comfortable train journeys to Mumbaikars during the Monsoon season, last month, the Railway Ministry had advised the national transporter to partner with institutions like IIT Mumbai. During the lockdown period, a major exercise was undertaken by Indian Railways towards earth/muck/garbage cleaning of 2,10,000 Cu Meters from Mumbai’s suburban railway section by using three muck special including EMU rakes that were specially modified. Besides, previous monsoon season’s flooding spots were identified as well and customized solutions were devised for each spot, for example, Bandra, Andheri, Mahim, Grant road, Goregaon