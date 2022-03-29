Indian Railways completes electrification on one of the biggest stretches in Konkan region

Indian Railways big achievement towards 100 per cent electrification! The national transporter is on a mission mode to electrify its entire Broad Gauge network to provide eco-friendly, green and clean mode of transport to the public under the ‘Mission 100 per cent electrification – moving towards Net Zero Carbon Emission’ plan. In this regard, the Konkan Railway has accomplished railway electrification in one of the country’s biggest rail stretches, the Ratnagiri – Thivim section. According to Konkan Railways, the foundation stone for the electrification of the entire 741 km route work was laid in November 2015. The total cost of this electrification project is Rs 1287 crore.

Konkan Railways stated that the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) inspection of the entire route of the Konkan Railway network has been successfully conducted in six phases starting from March 2020. The inspection by CRS of the last section between Ratnagiri and Thivim was carried out on 24 March 2022 and authorisation was obtained on 28 March 2022. According to Konkan Railways, the electrification project of the railway network has been challenging due to the difficult terrain of the zone and non conducive atmosphere due to the Covid – 19 Pandemic. Moreover, due to heavy rainfall in the Konkan region, special arrangements had to be made at various locations to keep the electrification mission going non-stop.

Konkan Railways further noted that there are numerous inherent benefits of electric traction i.e. significant savings in the expenditure of fuel i.e., more than an amount of Rs 150 crore, seamless function on Electric Traction on the West Coast, pollution free mode of transportation as well as reduced dependence on HSD oil. Being one of the biggest railway routes on the Indian Railway network, Konkan Railways’ train operations with electric traction will be implemented on the newly electrified KR route in a phased manner. Konkan Railway further claimed that it always practices safety first and it will continue to work towards the nation’s progress.