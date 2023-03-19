Indian Railways completes 100 per cent electrification of all Broad Gauge network in Chhattisgarh

With an aim to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030, Indian Railways is working in full swing towards electrification of all Broad Gauge (BG) networks across the country. In this context, the railways has successfully completed the electrification of all BG tracks in Chhattisgarh. The move will boost the speed of the trains and thereby reduce the travel time between two stations.

Significance:-

The electrification of 1,170 route km BG lines in the state will increase the sectional capacity of the trains and reduce the dependency on imported crude oil and save foreign exchange. It also reduces the operating and maintenance cost of electric locomotives.

The state of Chhattisgarh falls under the jurisdiction of South East Central (SECR), and East Coast Railway (ECoR). The state has the highest freight loading in the country and plays an important role in generating railways’ revenue from here.

Major railway stations of Chhattisgarh:-

Few major railway stations in Chhattisgarh are – Bilaspur, Raipur, Durg, Bhilai, Baikunthpur Road, Balod, Baradwar, Belha, Bhanupratappur, Bhatapara, Korba etc. Of these, Bilaspur is the largest railway station in the state and is located on the Mumbai-Howrah main line. It is an important junction and connects major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore.

Prestigious trains of Chhattisgarh:-

Some of the notable trains that provide convenient connectivity to various parts of the state and other major cities across the country are – Durg-Jagdalpur Express, Chhattisgarh Express, Samta Express, and Kalinga Utkal Express.

Recently, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh became fully electrified. The existing 347 km long BG route in Uttarakhand will reduce the line haul cost. The state of Uttarakhand falls in the jurisdiction of the Northern Railway (NR), and North Eastern Railway (NER).

Railway zones fully electrified:-

At present, the Broad Gauge routes of seven zonal railways have achieved a 100 percent electrification target. These are – East Coast Railway (ECoR), North Central Railway (NCR), North Eastern Railway (NER), Eastern Railway (ER), South Eastern Railway (SER), West Central Railway (WCR), and Central Railway (CR).