Indian Railways completely redevelops Valsad station of Mumbai! See stunning before-and-after revamp pictures

Indian Railways has revamped the Valsad railway station in Mumbai! As part of the station beautification and redevelopment initiative of Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways, the Western Railway (WR) zone has completely redeveloped the 95-year-old station building and circulating area of the Valsad station. According to a press release issued by WR, the redevelopment project was aimed at not only upgrading the station but also to improve the passenger amenities which the railway station lacked for a very long time. Several problems plagued the Valsad station such as narrow platforms, inadequate space for queuing at the ticket booking counters and the concourse hall and overcrowded circulating area due to unplanned management. Apart from these, other crucial problems like waiting halls without any amenities and the absence of planned parking space were some of the major issues. As the station building of Valsad is almost a century old, the fa\u00e7ade of the building had lost its aesthetic appeal as well, Indian Railways claimed. The Valsad station is an important station on the Virar-Surat section of the division and the daily footfall of passengers is found to be approximately 26,000 since almost all passengers as well as Mail\/Express trains halt at the station. Now, several facilities have been introduced such as modern waiting rooms, proper parking areas, better toilet facilities, newly built ticket booking office along with green initiatives like rainwater harvesting and vertical garden. Some of the specific redevelopment activities carried out by Western Railways for the station are as follows: The old building facade of the building, which becomes the face of the station has been given a new stone masonry look. For the beautification of the station building and circulating area, new green patches have been developed The old ladies, gents, air-conditioned waiting hall and senior officials\u2019 offices have been given a new modern upgrade with the help of texture paint and fixing the wall murals. Kota stone has been made use of as well as flame cutting granite work on the home platform has been done. The construction of the boundary wall, painting, fixing the stainless steel grills as well as fixation of wall mural along the station platform has been done. The provision of the 3D pattern granite flooring as well as the painting work on the ceiling of the concourse hall has been done. As facilities for differently-abled or Divyangjan, new passenger reservation system (PRS) and unreserved ticketing system (UTS) booking building with all modern facilities has been opened. The construction of the underground drainage system has been done by fixing the precast drain and the sewerage system has been improved by laying an underground pipeline The circulating area has been redeveloped by making separate lanes for the entry and exit, separate VIP lane, a green patch and a vertical garden. A parking space has been made with separate provisions for 2 wheelers, 3 wheelers and 4 wheelers.