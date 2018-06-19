Indian Railways comes up with unique idea! Free food and water on Sundays for passengers if train is delayed during meal times

If a train gets delayed during meal times, then free food, as well as water, will be provided to railway passengers with reserved tickets.

Free Food and water in Indian Railways: Worried about train delays on Sundays? Then this news is going to cheer you up! Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced that on Sundays, Indian Railways will undertake major maintenance works across all its zones. However, in case a train gets delayed during meal times, then free food, as well as water, will be provided to railway passengers with reserved tickets. Additionally, the railways is also planning to offer free meals to passengers travelling on unreserved tickets, the Railway Minister said. In case of train delays on Sundays, free food and water will be provided to railway passengers by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which is also the e-ticketing and catering arm of the national transporter. The Railway Minister also announced that on August 15, the national transporter will come up with a new timetable, that will notify railway passengers about the likely delay in schedule of trains due to planned maintenance work on the railway tracks.

The Railway Minister claimed that he had a detailed review meeting with the General Managers of seven zonal railways. He said that the railways has decided to carry out the maintenance of the railway assets in a planned manner. He further said that in order to improve punctuality, the national transporter will make efforts and also stated that there will not be any compromise on the safety of railway passengers. He also added that works related to the safety of passengers will be given the highest priority.

According to the Railway Minister, as the volume of traffic is lower on weekends, the maintenance of railway tracks will be taken up for around two hours on weekdays and for around six hours on Sundays. He also announced that wherever possible, safety-related works will be carried out during planned stoppage of trains.