Indian Railways comes up with unique challenge! Show your fitness skills, get free platform ticket; watch video

Indian Railways Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station. (Financial Express Online Image)

Indian Railways values the significance of sound health and fitness of people! If people using the Indian Railways network are fit and can show their fitness skills, the national transporter will provide them with free platform tickets! Continuing the ‘Fit India campaign’ launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Railways has come up with unique initiative at Delhi’s Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station (ANVT). As part of passengers’ amenities and initiatives at Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station, a ‘Fit India Squat Machine’ has been installed.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has tweeted a video of a youth doing squats in front of the the ‘Fit India Squat kiosk’ at Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station. Railway Minister Goyal said ‘fitness along with savings’. A unique initiative has been started at Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station to encourage fitness, Goyal wrote, adding that one can avail a free platform ticket by performing the exercise.

The ‘Fit India Squat Machine’ at Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station is the first-of-its-kind facility at any railway station in India. At the Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station, those who have come to see off or receive her/his near and dear ones, can get a free platform ticket by doing 30 squats consecutively in front of the kiosk. The machine will count the number of squats performed by the traveller. Once 30 squats are completed, a platform ticket will come out of the machine.

फिटनेस के साथ बचत भी: दिल्ली के आनंद विहार रेलवे स्टेशन पर फिटनेस को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए अनूठा प्रयोग किया गया है। यहां लगाई गई मशीन के सामने एक्सरसाइज करने पर प्लेटफार्म टिकट निशुल्क लिया जा सकता है। pic.twitter.com/RL79nKEJBp — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 21, 2020

The machine has been installed by Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd. (IRSDC). IRSDC has been providing value-added services and user-friendly passenger amenities at the rail stations and developing them into self-sustainable, and world-class facilities. A lot of work has been going on at Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station for the benefit of passengers. In January, the cafe-style lounge was inaugurated. Recently, generic medicine shop, pulse health kiosk, shop for unique products, ac and non-AC waiting rooms, and Robocura massage kiosk was opened for public at the Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station.