Indian Railways coaching depot Mangalore Central receives ISO certifications! Details here

ISO certification for Indian Railways: The Coach maintenance facility of Maveli Express has received ISO certifications. According to the national transporter, the coaching depot Mangalore Central under Palakkad division of the Southern Railway zone has received three ISO certifications for Quality Management System, Environmental Management System, and Occupational Health and Safety Management System. The railway coaching depot was audited by ICV and was acknowledged for standards of excellence. The certification said maintenance and passenger transportation of Train Number 16603/16604 (MAQ – TVC – MAQ), Train Number 12602 (MAQ – MAS) as well as Train Number 22637 (MAS – MAQ) Express services ensure safe, secure, clean and comfortable journey.

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway zone has also informed that as a part of o­ngoing engineering works, Line Block/Power Block will be undertaken in Chennai Egmore – Villupuram railway section at Chennai Egmore Yard from 17 January 2022 to 03 March 2022. Consequently, there will be some changes in the pattern of Express Special train services, the zonal railway stated. The temporary changes in the pattern of Express Special trains are as follows:

Short termination of express train service: Train Number 12668 Nagercoil Junction – Chennai Egmore Weekly Superfast Express leaving Nagercoil railway station at 04:15 PM on Fridays from 21 January 2022 to 25 February 2022 will be short terminated at Tambaram station on Saturdays and will be partially cancelled between Tambaram and Chennai Egmore railway stations. The scheduled arrival time at Tambaram is 04:10 AM.

Change of origination of express train service: Train Number 12667 Chennai Egmore – Nagercoil Junction Weekly Superfast Express leaving Chennai Egmore railway station at 6:55 PM on Thursdays from 20 January 2022 to 03 March 2022 will originate at 7:30 PM from Tambaram railwa station and will be partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Tambaram railway stations.