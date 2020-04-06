Indian Railways CLW to manufacture in-house hospital beds & side drawers for COVID-19 isolation wards; details

The Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), in Asansol, West Bengal, is known to be the world’s largest locomotive manufacturer.

Indian Railways to produce hospital beds and side drawers for isolation or quarantine wards! In continuation with the steps taken to prevent the spread of novel Coronavirus infection among the public, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is making efforts to supplement the health care and medical initiatives of the government. The Chittaranjan Locomotive Works of Indian Railways has geared up to manufacture in-house hospital beds as well as side drawers in case of any future requirement for COVID-19 isolation or quarantine wards. The Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), in Asansol, West Bengal, is known to be the world’s largest locomotive manufacturer.

Besides this, the national transporter is also manufacturing sanitizers and masks in-house in all zonal railways, Production Units and PSUs. According to the Railway Ministry, till 1 April 2020, a total of 2,87,704 masks and 25,806 litres of sanitizer were produced in all zonal railways, Production Units, and PSUs. Out of these zones, the Central Railway zone had manufactured 22,580 masks and 2,693 litres of sanitizer, the North Central Railway zone had produced 26,567 masks and 3,100 litres of sanitizer, the Western Railway zone had produced 46,313 masks and 700 litres of sanitizer and the Eastern Railway zone had produced 14,800 masks and 2,620 litres of sanitizer.

Meanwhile, the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala has recently manufactured a prototype ventilator “JEEVAN”, after receiving instructions from the Railway Board about exploring the possibility of making ventilators, as the production of ventilators is turning out to be a tough challenge. The prototype ventilator JEEVAN boasts an original design and it is being said that the machine will cost much less than the cost of a regular ventilator. The prototype ventilator JEEVAN has been conceptualized by the General Manager of RCF, Ravinder Gupta. The machine will now go to the Indian Council of Medical Research for final testing before being put to production to aid India’s fight against the novel Coronavirus outbreak.