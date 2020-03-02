Indian Railways CLW creates world record! Name registered in Limca Book of Records for highest loco production

The locomotive manufacturing factory has surpassed its own record of 350 locomotives manufactured in the year 2017-18.

New world record by Indian Railways! The locomotive manufacturing factory – Chittaranjan Locomotives Works (CLW) – located in Asansol, West Bengal, has recently registered its name in the Limca Book of Records by creating the highest production record. In the Financial Year 2018-19, the Chittaranjan Locomotives Works produced as many as 402 electrical locomotives, the highest production record in the world. The locomotive manufacturing factory has surpassed its own record of 350 locomotives manufactured in the year 2017-18. According to Railway Miniter Piyush Goyal, the hard work and dedication of Indian Railways’ family have made this feat possible.

Last month, the factory had rolled out its 350th locomotive in the current financial year 2019-20. The Railway Ministry had said that the Chittaranjan Locomotives Works produced the locomotives at the rate of around 10 locomotives per week. In the financial year of 2019-20, the world’s largest locomotive production unit, Chittaranjan Locomotives Works produced 100 locos in 88 working days, 200 locos in 158 working days, 300 locos in 216 working days and 350 locos in 250 working days.

The target of manufacturing as many as 350 locomotives was achieved in 299 working days in the financial year 2017-18 and in a total of 281 working days in the financial year 2018-19, the ministry had said. Therefore, by accomplishing the feat in just a period of 250 working days in this financial year, the time taken has reduced by as many as 49 working days since 2017-18. Since August 2019, the factory had produced an average of 40 locomotives. The locomotive manufacturing factory produced 43 locos in August 2019, 38 locos in September 2019, 40 locos in October 2019, 40 locos in November 2019, 41 locos in December 2019 and 43 locos in January 2020.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has also seen a big growth in coach production. Recently, the Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala had rolled out its 1000th passenger coach in the financial year 2019-20.