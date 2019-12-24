Indian Railways Christmas gift: Him Darshan Express with Vistadome coaches to start between Kalka-Shimla

The train will run with as many as six modern and swanky first class AC Vistadome coaches for excellent panoramic view to the passengers.

Celebrate this Christmas and New Year with a journey on Indian Railways’ Him Darshan Express! Starting, 25 December 2019, train number 52459/52460 Him Darshan Express will run between Kalka and Shimla, comprising all modern first class AC Vistadome coaches. The train operations have been planned for the full year, i.e., till 24 December 2020. The train will run with as many as six modern and swanky first class AC Vistadome coaches for excellent panoramic view to the passengers. According to Northern Railways, this will be the first such train to run over the Indian Railways network, having all Vistadome coaches running on the concept of individual seat charter services through PRS as well as other online modes.

The Him Darshan Express will run from Kalka railway station at 7:00 AM and will reach Shimla railway station at 12:55 PM. In the return direction, the train will leave Shimla railway station at 3:50 PM and will reach Kalka railway station at 9:15 PM. En route both directions, the train will halt at Barog railway station. The Him Darshan Express will comprise seven coaches in total with six first class AC Vistadome coaches and one first class coach. Each of the Vistadome coaches will have the capacity of carrying 15 passengers, while the first class coach will have the seating capacity of 14 passengers.

Each coach will boast several modern facilities like, two air conditioners, wider UPVC windows, window roller blinds as well as honeycomb blinds, adjustable or reversible seats for passengers to have enhanced experience of site-seeing from inside the train, modular type switches and sockets for LED lightings and gadgets charging, modernized toilets with western-style commode with water jet, wash basin, liquid soap container, steel dustbin, odour freshener container, toilet paper roll, etc.

The train fare has been kept nominal at Rs 630 per passenger per single journey. However, no concession will be permitted on tickets booked for Vistadome coaches.