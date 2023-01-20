Indian Railways’ Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to get a makeover – Watch

Indian Railways is working on a mission mode to redevelop the major railway stations across the country to enhance the passenger experience. In this context, Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station is being redeveloped by preserving the grand heritage of the world famous iconic structure to its past glory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the transformation of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Thursday. The modernisation was planned with a view to decongest the southern heritage node of the terminus, augmentation of facilities, and better multi-modal integration.

The redevelopment of the Central Railways’ CSMT station will be done at a cost of more than Rs 1,813 crores.

Redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station

Committed to improve passengers experience.

*Multiple Entries & Ease of Access to Station

*Aadequate Parking Facilities

The redeveloped railway station premise will facilitate free travel. There will be separate gates for In and Out with multiple entries and ease of access to the station. To avoid the congestion in parking space, there is a proposal to build adequate parking facilities. The station will be made Divyangjan friendly. For ease of movement, there will be a wayfinding or signages.

The redeveloped station will be a sustainable green building equipped with solar energy, water conservation and recycling, STP, and solid waste management. The station will be integrated with the metro line. On transformation, the CSMT will be featured with the suburban and long distance concourse. The station premise will have 102 lifts, 78 escalators and 12 travelators. The station will also have a 25 meters wide Skywalk connection. It will also house all passenger amenities at one place along with spaces for retail, cafeterias, recreational facilities connecting all sides of buildings and all platforms.

To ensure proper safety and security in one of the busy railway stations in Mumbai, the authorities will install CCTVs cameras at different locations across the premises. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), a Unesco World Heritage Site is the first terminus station in the country.