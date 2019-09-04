Indian Railways’ Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai bags award for Best Swachh Iconic place

The famous Indian Railways’ station bagged the top-most position in a competition by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation

Proud moment for Mumbai! The world-famous Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in the financial capital has been adjudged the “Best Swachh Iconic place” in India. The famous Indian Railways’ station bagged the top-most position in a competition by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. The prestigious award for Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will be given at a ceremony scheduled to be held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on 6 September 2019 during Swachh Mahotsav. This is in collaboration with three other central ministries including, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Tourism as well as UNESCO.

The station competed for the Best Swachh Iconic place with 30 more places as selected in three phases. The Ministry of Railways will receive the award along with BMC and CSR. To adjudge the Best Swachh Iconic place in India, the key parameters that were considered included accomplishment of action plan, participation or involvement of stakeholders in the execution of action plans, sustainability of initiatives, cleanliness in peripheral area, fund leveraged, fund utilized, visibility of swachh iconic place, evidences of visibility of differences.

Under INDO-SAN, Swachh Bharat Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi selected 100 iconic places all over India. Under Phase I in 2016, 10 places were selected- Vaishno Devi (Jammu and Kashmir), Taj Mahal (Uttar Pradesh), Tirupati Temple (Andhra Pradesh), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Maharashtra), Golden Temple (Punjab), Ajmer Sharif Dargah (Rajasthan), Meenakshi Temple (Tamil Nadu), Manikarnika Ghat (Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh), Jagannath Puri (Odisha) and Kamakhya Temple (Assam).

Under Phase II in November 2017, places including Gangotri (Uttarakhand), Yamunotri, Mahakaleshwar Temple (Madhya Pradesh), Convent and Church of St. Francis of Assisi (Goa), Charminar (Telangana), Kalady (Kerala), Gomateshwara, Baidyanath Dham (Jharkhand), Somnath temple (Gujrat) and Gaya Tirth (Bihar) were selected.

Under Phase III, Raghavendra Swamy Temple (Andhra Pradesh), Hazarduari Palace (West Bengal), Pangong Lake (Leh-Ladakh), Brahma Sarovar Temple (Haryana), Vidur Kuti (Uttar Pradesh), Mana village (Uttarakhand), Sabarimala Temple (Kerala), Nag Vasuki Temple (Uttar Pradesh), Ima Keithel/market (Manipur) and Kanvashram (Uttarakhand) were selected.