Indian Railways’ Chennai-Mumbai Express train completes 100 years of service

Chennai-Mumbai Express: Indian Railways’ Chennai-Mumbai Express train completes 100 years! On Wednesday, the Chennai division of the Southern Railway zone celebrated the centenary of the Train Number 22159 / 22160 Chennai-Mumbai Superfast Express service. On 1 December 1921, the train made its maiden run as the Madras-Bombay fast passenger train, officials said. A statement said from 1 March 1930, the passenger train service was converted into express train service and later on July 1 that year, it started running as a superfast train. The Chennai-Mumbai superfast express train covers a distance of 1,284 kilometres, according to an IE report.

The Chennai-Mumbai Express train passes through a total of 31 railway stations between the cities of Chennai and Mumbai running via popular destinations Pune, Solapur, Daund, Yadgir, Raichur, Cuddapah, Guntakal, Renigunta and Arakkonam. The Chennai-Mumbai Express train offers travellers, multiple class coaches, to choose train seats or births, the statement further read.

According to the report, a celebration was organized by the Southern Railway authorities to commemorate the Chennai-Mumbai Express train’s centenary at the Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station ahead of its departure to the city of Mumbai. The locomotive of the train as well as the last two coaches were decorated. Besides, there was also a cake cutting event. Moreover, cakes and toffees were distributed to the Indian Railways’ staff as well as the travelling passengers. To mark the journey of the train on its centenary, the senior staff waved the flag, the report added.

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway zone has recently issued a statement saying that the Railway Board has approved speeding up as well as upgradation of Train Number 16795 / 16796 Chennai Egmore – Tiruchchirappalli – Chennai Egmore into Superfast Express train service with changed train numbers of 22675 / 22676 on and from 8 December 2021.