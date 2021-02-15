Indian Railways Chennai Beach-Attipattu 4th line, electrification projects inaugurated in TN; Check benefits

The 22.1 km long section of fourth railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu has been laid at a cost of Rs 293.40 crore.

Big boost to Indian Railways infra in Tamil Nadu! In a bid to make India ‘AatmaNirbhaar’ by integrating ports and Indian Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated two vital rail projects in the state of Tamil Nadu- Chennai Beach – Attipattu fourth railway line and electrification of Villupuram – Thanjavur – Thiruvarur single line sections. The 22.1 km long section of fourth railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu has been laid at a cost of Rs 293.40 crore. The rail line which traverses through Chennai and Thiruvallur districts is likely to ease out traffic from Chennai Port. This railway section connects the Chennai Port and Ennore Port and passes via major yards, providing operational flexibility for train movement. It is expected to boost the connectivity on high density route of the Golden Quadrilateral.

The other railway project inaugurated by PM Modi is the electrification of single line in Villupuram – Cuddalore – Mayiladuthurai – Thanjavur section and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur section has been completed at a cost of Rs 423 crore. The railway electrification of this 228 km long route will enable free flow of traffic without the need for a change of traction between Chennai Egmore and Kanyakumari. Apart from this, it would also result in a saving of Rs 14.61 lakh per day on fuel cost.

Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry plans to electrify the entire Indian Railways network by December 2023. Last year, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, the Railway Minister said that the electrification planning of balance Broad Gauge Routes of Indian Railways involves electrification of 6,000 route kilometre in 2019-20, electrification of 6,000 route kilometre in 2020-21, electrification of 6,000 route kilometre in 2021-22, electrification of 6,500 route kilometre in 2022-23 and electrification of 4,310 route kilometre in 2023-24 (up to December 2023).