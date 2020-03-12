Indian Railways Charlapalli station to be developed as satellite railway terminal! Details here

The redevelopment work at the Cherlapalli station is currently in progress. (Image: South Central Railways)

Indian Railways Charlapalli station to soon be developed as satellite railway terminal! In a big boost for railway passengers in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has launched the redevelopment project of the Charlapalli railway station. The Charlapalli station, which comes under the South Central Railway (SCR) zone of the Indian Railways network, is soon going to be the east railway terminal of Hyderabad. CH Rakesh, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), South Central Railways told Financial Express Online that Piyush Goyal, Union Railway Minister recently laid the foundation stone for developing the Charlapalli station into a satellite railway terminal.

According to South Central Railway, the Charlapalli station has been proposed to be developed as a satellite railway terminal in order to strengthen the rail infrastructure in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and to decongest the existing terminals at Kacheguda, Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The tenders have been finalized for an amount of Rs 117.25 crore and the redeveloped work will be started soon.

The Charlapalli railway station is centrally located and is surrounded by the residential colonies having huge population density. The station is also directly connected with the outer ring road and is more convenient for the mobility of the passengers, motorists as well as the four wheelers. CH Rakesh, CPRO, South Central Railways added that currently, the station has two platforms. The redevelopment and the new station building will lead to handling passengers till nine platforms. The proposal for development also involves to operate private train services from this terminal directly.

Charlapalli railway station redevelopment project: Details

Charlapalli station – Redevelopment into satellite railway terminal: Phase 1

In the first phase, the various tasks for implementation have been awarded at an estimated cost of Rs 54.58 crore, which include the following:

Construction of two subways

Construction of two high level island platforms

Rising and extension of the existing platform.

Provision of shunting neck

Provision of watering arrangements on all platforms

Over Head Water Tank with 4 lakh litres capacity

Provision of Sewerage lines

Provision of concrete Apron

Charlapalli station – Redevelopment into satellite railway terminal: Phase 2

In the second phase, the various tasks for implementation have been awarded at an estimated cost of Rs 62.67 crore, which include the following:

Construction of new station building

Improvement in circulating area

Provision of CC approach Road

Installation of electrical substation

Maintenance shed ( IOH shed)

Construction of two foot over bridges (FOB)

Provision of five escalators

Provision of nine lifts

Construction of four pit lines

Constriction of parcel shed

Construction of bio toilets shed

Additionally, the Charlapalli station falls under MMTS phase-2 project in the Moula Ali – Ghatkesar section. As part of this project, various developmental works are in progress at the station, which include the following: