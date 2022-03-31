Indian Railways Char Dham Project Update: Check swoonworthy pics of towering bow string steel arch bridge

Indian Railways Char Dham Project Update: Acceleration to Char Dham Rail Project between Rishikesh and Karnaprayag! The national transporter is developing the Char Dharm railway project to cater to the need of tourism as well as to make it convenient for the devotees to reach the temple safely and timely. The Towering Bow String Steel Arch Bridge spanning a length of 125 metres, is rapidly taking shape over the Alaknanda river at Sevai – Kaleshwar section between Rishikesh and Karnaprayag in the majestic Garhwal Himalayan region, according to the Railway Ministry. Once fully completed, the project will create seamless connectivity in the region, the ministry added. Following are some pictures of the Towering Bow String Steel Arch Bridge, shared by the ministry:

Last year, the Railway Ministry said rail connectivity of Kedarnath and Badrinath will take off from Karnaprayag railway station which is part of 125 km long Rishikesh – Karnaprayag new Broad Gauge Railway Line project. The rail connectivity of Gangotri and Yamunotri will take off from the existing Doiwala railway station. As per the survey of Char Dham Broad Gauge railway connectivity, the terminal station of the new Broad Gauge railway line are terminating at Barkot, Soneprayag, Uttarkashi and Joshimath which are short of Char Dham temples because of steep terrain as well as the limitation of Broad Gauge ruling gradients.

Every year, a large number of pilgrims and devotees across the country flock to Char Dham sites. Besides, a large number of foreign and domestic tourists are attracted to trekking as well as sight seeing in the state of Uttarakhand. According to the Railway Ministry, the existing road connectivity travels through fragile mountainous slopes in the region and suffers from serious handicaps of load, speed, safety and capacity. Thus, Indian Railways connectivity to these Char Dham regions will make the travel much safer, comfortable, environment friendly, economical and all weather, the ministry further added.