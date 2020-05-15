Indian Railways’ Chandigarh station to be airport-like soon! L&T, JLL, Adani group participate in pre-bid meet

The selected developer will be provided with all the necessary support by the IRSDC.

Indian Railways’ Chandigarh station to be airport-like soon! Recently, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) conducted a pre-bid meeting through video conferencing regarding mixed use development on land parcel on leasehold rights basis for the Chandigarh station. The bid due date is currently scheduled for 27 May 2020. During the recent meeting, participants have requested to extend the due date. IRSDC is yet to take a call on this and is likely to notify the new due date shortly. The Request for Proposal (RFP) for mixed use development on land parcel on leasehold rights basis at Chandigarh station was invited vide NIT dated 3 January 2020.

Many industry giants from the real estate sector as well as fund houses such as L&T, JLL, Adani group, AECOM, Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited, Eldeco group, JKBInfrastructure, etc. participated in the pre-bid meeting. During the meeting, MD and CEO, IRSDC, SK Lohia said that this is a good opportunity for the developers owing to the proximity of site to the railway station. The selected developer will be provided with all the necessary support by the IRSDC, he further said.

Under Indian Railways, station beautification and redevelopment plan, Chandigarh railway station will be transformed into a world-class transport hub on the lines of airports. The RFP has been invited for the station redevelopment, worth Rs 131.40 crore project. Earlier, it was reported that the completion period for the station redevelopment is 24 months (two years) from the date of awarding the contract.

Once the redevelopment is over, passengers arriving at or departing from this railway station will be charged with a nominal user fee which will be integrated with their ticket charges. The revamped Chandigarh railway station will have airport-style concourse above the railway tracks and shops, food stalls as well as other facilities for quality waiting time. The station will be 100 per cent divyang-friendly and will offer tactile and braille guidance for visually impaired. Also, there will be maps, signages and train information systems for the guidance of railway passengers along with other features.