Indian Railways Chandigarh, Anand Vihar, Bijwasan stations join race to be airport-like! IRSDC invites RFP

IRSDC is inviting RFP for the mixed-use development of land parcels on lease rights up to 99 years at Anand Vihar, Chandigarh, and Bijwasan stations. (images: IRSDC website)

Soon, Indian Railways Chandigarh, Anand Vihar, Bijwasan stations to boast world-class features! The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) is currently undertaking works for the redevelopment of many railway stations across the country. For the station redevelopment project, IRSDC is now inviting Request for Proposal (RFP) for the mixed-use development of land parcels on lease rights up to 99 years at Anand Vihar, Chandigarh, and Bijwasan railway stations. The documents for this will be available for downloading from 10 January 2020 at the website https://www.etenders.gov.in/eprocure/app.

Indian Railways is aiming to completely revamp its railway stations and bring them at par with airport-standards. The development would also ensure commercial development of areas around the railway station. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under Railway Ministry, IRSDC is a joint venture company of RLDA and IRCON.

The redevelopment works of two railway stations- Habibganj and Gandhinagar stations into world-class travel hubs, have already begun. Last year, an IRSDC official told Financial Express Online that the redeveloped Habibganj railway station is expected to be ready in the first half of 2020. On the other hand, the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station is likely to be ready by the end of this year as well.

The Habibganj station is going to be the country’s first world-class station, which is being redeveloped on the lines of Germany’s Heidelberg station. IRSDC is redeveloping the station on the public-private partnership (PPP) model in partnership with the Bansal Group. The project is expected to cost around Rs 100 crore, while Rs 350 crore is likely to be spent on commercial development in and around the railway station. After redevelopment, Habibganj station will boast a glass dome-like structure at the station entrance, plush waiting lounge, museum and gaming zones, green building with LED lighting, modular toilets, decongested station platforms, and various other features.

Meanwhile, the Gandhinagar station is being redeveloped into a swanky airport-like travel hub at a cost of Rs 250 crore. After redevelopment, the station will boast many modern features including a dedicated transit with food stalls, shops, book stalls, kiosks, toilets, 600 passenger seats, etc. The project also envisages setting up of a 5-star hotel above the railway station premises. However, the date of completion of the hotel has not been announced yet.

Besides Habibganj and Gandhinagar, IRSDC is also going to redevelop Nagpur, Gwalior, Amritsar, Shivaji Nagar, Surat, Gandhinagar (Jaipur), Sabarmati, Kanpur, Biayyappanahalli, Thakurli stations in the coming years.