Indian Railways’ Central zone paints Mahatma Gandhi’s picture on locomotives to mark 150th birth anniversary

The Central Railway zone is painting diesel locomotives with the Mahatma Gandhi’s picture on the backdrop of the national tricolour.

Indian Railways is gearing up to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th Birth Anniversary! As the national transporter has various plans to celebrate the upcoming grand occasion including the implementation of single-use plastic ban, the Central Railway zone is painting diesel locomotives with the Mahatma Gandhi’s picture on the backdrop of the national tricolour. According to a press release issued by the Central Railway zone, the work of painting these diesel locomotives was started about two months ago. Till now, 15 diesel locomotives have already been painted that are currently running on the Mumbai-Pune route and Mumbai-Konkan route. Besides, the work of painting seven more diesel locomotives is in progress.

According to Central Railways, the work of painting these diesel locomotives is being done at the Loco Shed. The locomotives are being painted by Chintaman Donde who works as a Master Craftsman and Painter at Kalyan’s Diesel Loco Shed along with a dedicated team of the Loco Shed. Donde said that Mahatma Gandhi or Bapu is the Father of the Nation who gave the nation the concept of Swachhata and Ahimsa. Through these paintings, the Loco Shed team on behalf of Central Railway zone, have paid tribute to Gandhi, he added.

Apart from these diesel locomotives, one more locomotive will be decorated and attached to a train, running from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station as a mark of respect to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary on 2 October 2019.

Starting from 2 October 2019, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry to enforce a complete ban on single use plastic material with less than 50-micron thickness. Thus, all vendors and staff across the Indian Railways network have been directed to avoid the use of plastic carry bags. Also, the staff has been asked to reduce, reuse and refuse plastic items. The IRCTC is also likely to implement the practice of return of plastic bottles as part of Extended Producer Responsibility. Additionally, plastic bottle crushing machines will be set up at various railway stations and premises.