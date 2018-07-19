Indian Railways’ Carriage and Wagon Works signs pact to recycle around 3,000 tonnes of incinerable scrap

Representative Image: PTI

The Indian Railways’ Carriage and Wagon Works here has signed a pact to recycle around 3,000 tonnes of non-hazardous “incinerable” scrap generated every year from its workshop. An agreement for a period of 10 years was signed today with a private cement manufacturing company which will use the waste for co-processing, a Southern Railway release said.

Located at Perambur here, the Carriage and Wagon Works undertakes periodic overhauling of coaches and wagons and generates waste such as resin, cushion, coir and thermocol. “As high as 3,000 metric tonnes of scrap is generated per annum during overhauling process. This disposal management gives a major relief to the workshop against fire threat, pollution and unnecessary space occupation,” the release said.