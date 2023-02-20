Indian Railways cancels these trains ahead of Holi! Full checklist here

In a major setback to a large number of passengers ahead of Holi, the Indian Railways has decided to cancel a number of train services for a few days due to work going on the Lucknow and Gorakhpur rail divisions.

As per Indian Railways, the step has been taken as the doubling work that is going on between Daliganj-Badshahnagar-Gomtinagar-Malhaur route which comes under the Lucknow and Gorakhpur railway division. Giving further details, Mahesh Gupta, PRO, Lucknow division, said that trains have been cancelled with the aim of improving passenger facilities.

Following is the list of trains that have been diverted:

15009: Gorakhpur- Mailani Express – February 20 till March 3

15010: Mailani- Gorakhpur Express- February 21 till March 4

05086: LJN-MLNExpress – March 1 till March 3

05085: MLN-LJN Express – March 1 till March 3

05492: Mailani- Sitapur Express: March 1 till March 3

05491: Mailani- Sitapur Express: March 1 till March 3

22532: Mathura-Chhapra Express – February 20, February 24, February 27 till March 1 and March 3

22531: Chhapra-Mathura Express – February 20, February 24, February 27, March 1 and March 3

Meanwhile, recently the Indian Railways announced its decision to run special trains on account of Holi in various parts of the country. The move was taken to control the extra rush during the festive season. As per its announcement, the Indian railways announced it will run 16 special trains.

“For the convenience of the rail passenger and to clear extra rush, Railways have decided to run the following Holi Special trains to various destinations,” it said in an announcement.

Among special trains include – 04672/04671 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Reserved Festival Special Express train, 04053/04054 Anand Vihar Terminal -Udhampur- Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved AC Express, 04052/04051 Anand Vihar Terminal – Varanasi – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express train, 04530/04529 Bathinda-Varanasi- Bathinda Festival Special Express train, 04048/04047 Anand Vihar Terminal – Muzaffarpur – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express, among others.