Indian Railways cancels several trains due to Non-Interlocking work – Full list here

Indian Railways have cancelled several trains while a few others have been diverted due to the non- Interlocking work at Lucknow – Rae Bareli – Partapgarh – Varanasi section and Rajpura – Bathinda Section.

Due to non-interlocking (NI) work at Antu – Jagesherganj – Chilbila – Partapgarh station on Lucknow – Rae Bareli – Partapgarh – Varanasi section over the Lucknow Division, the following trains have been cancelled, diverted and short-originated.

Lists of cancelled trains:-

14201 Jaunpur – Rae Bareli Express

14202 Rae Bareli – Jaunpur Express

14203 Varanasi – Lucknow Intercity Express

14204 Lucknow – Varanasi Intercity Express

15107 Banaras – Lucknow Intercity Express

15108 Lucknow – Banaras Intercity Express

04255 Prayagraj Sangam – Lucknow Express Special

04256 Lucknow – Prayagraj Sangam Express Special

04381 Ayodhya Cantt – Prayagraj Sangam Express Special

04382 Ayodhya Cantt – Prayagraj Sangam PSPC

14231 Prayagraj Sangam – Basti Express

14232 Basti – Prayagraj Sangam Express

14233 Prayagraj Sangam – Mankapur Express

14234 Mankapur – Prayagraj Sangam Express

15119 (14265) Banaras – Dehradun Express

15120 (14266) Dehradun – Banaras Express

Lists of trains diverted:-

13005 Howrah – Amritsar MAIL

13006 Amritsar – Howrah MAIL

12356 Jammu Tawi – Patna Archana Express

22184 Ayodhya Cantt – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express

List of short origination of trains:-

12184 Partapgarh – Bhopal Express (Short Origination at Rae Bareli)

Regulations of trains due to non-interlocking (NI) work at Bhuchchu-Lehra Muhabbat stations as part of ongoing doubling work by RVNL on the Rajpura-Bathinda section are as follows:-

Lists of cancelled trains (from March 15, 2023, to March 24, 2023):-

14525/14526 Ambala Cantt –Shri Ganganagar- Ambala Cantt Express

01625/01626 Dhuri-Bathinda– Dhuri Passenger Special Express JCO

04548/04547 Bathinda– Ambala Cantt – Bathinda Special Express

Lists of trains diverted:-