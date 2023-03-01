Indian Railways cancels several trains due to Non-Interlocking work – Full list here

Indian Railways have cancelled several trains while a few others have been diverted due to the non- Interlocking work at Lucknow – Rae Bareli – Partapgarh – Varanasi section and Rajpura – Bathinda Section.
Due to non-interlocking (NI) work at Antu – Jagesherganj – Chilbila – Partapgarh station on Lucknow – Rae Bareli – Partapgarh – Varanasi section over the Lucknow Division, the following trains have been cancelled, diverted and short-originated.
Lists of cancelled trains:-
- 14201 Jaunpur – Rae Bareli Express
- 14202 Rae Bareli – Jaunpur Express
- 14203 Varanasi – Lucknow Intercity Express
- 14204 Lucknow – Varanasi Intercity Express
- 15107 Banaras – Lucknow Intercity Express
- 15108 Lucknow – Banaras Intercity Express
- 04255 Prayagraj Sangam – Lucknow Express Special
- 04256 Lucknow – Prayagraj Sangam Express Special
- 04381 Ayodhya Cantt – Prayagraj Sangam Express Special
- 04382 Ayodhya Cantt – Prayagraj Sangam PSPC
- 14231 Prayagraj Sangam – Basti Express
- 14232 Basti – Prayagraj Sangam Express
- 14233 Prayagraj Sangam – Mankapur Express
- 14234 Mankapur – Prayagraj Sangam Express
- 15119 (14265) Banaras – Dehradun Express
- 15120 (14266) Dehradun – Banaras Express
Lists of trains diverted:-
- 13005 Howrah – Amritsar MAIL
- 13006 Amritsar – Howrah MAIL
- 12356 Jammu Tawi – Patna Archana Express
- 22184 Ayodhya Cantt – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express
List of short origination of trains:-
- 12184 Partapgarh – Bhopal Express (Short Origination at Rae Bareli)
Regulations of trains due to non-interlocking (NI) work at Bhuchchu-Lehra Muhabbat stations as part of ongoing doubling work by RVNL on the Rajpura-Bathinda section are as follows:-
Lists of cancelled trains (from March 15, 2023, to March 24, 2023):-
- 14525/14526 Ambala Cantt –Shri Ganganagar- Ambala Cantt Express
- 01625/01626 Dhuri-Bathinda– Dhuri Passenger Special Express JCO
- 04548/04547 Bathinda– Ambala Cantt – Bathinda Special Express
Lists of trains diverted:-
- 12439 Nanded– Shri Ganganagar express will be diverted on March 19, 2023. It will run via Sonarpur skip stoppage Sangrur – Dhuri – Barnala -Rampura Phul.
- 12455/12456 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bikaner – Delhi Sarai Rohilla express will remain diverted from March 14-23, 2023. It will run via Sonarpur skip stoppage Sangrur – Dhuri – Barnala – Rampura Phul.
- 12486 Shri Ganganagar – Nanded express will run via Sonarpur and will skip stoppage Rampura Phul – Barnala – Dhuri – Sangrur on March 18 and March 21, 2023.
- 12440 Shri Ganganagar- Nanded express will remain diverted on March 17 and March 24, 2023. The train will run via Sonarpur skip stoppage Sangrur-Dhuri-Barnala-Rampura Phul.