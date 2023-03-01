scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Indian Railways cancels several trains due to Non-Interlocking work – Full list here

Due to non-interlocking (NI) work at Antu – Jagesherganj – Chilbila – Partapgarh station, several trains have been cancelled.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
train cancel, train cancelled list, train cancelled, train cancelled today, train cancellation status, train cancelled enquiry, train cancelled news, train cancelled due to, train cancel latest news, indian railways, indian railways cancels, indian railways train cancel,
12439 Nanded– Shri Ganganagar express will be diverted on March 19, 2023. It will run via Sonarpur skip stoppage Sangrur – Dhuri – Barnala -Rampura Phul.

Indian Railways have cancelled several trains while a few others have been diverted due to the non- Interlocking work at Lucknow – Rae Bareli – Partapgarh – Varanasi section and Rajpura – Bathinda Section.

Due to non-interlocking (NI) work at Antu – Jagesherganj – Chilbila – Partapgarh station on Lucknow – Rae Bareli – Partapgarh – Varanasi section over the Lucknow Division, the following trains have been cancelled, diverted and short-originated.

Also Read: Good news for Indian Railways commuters! IRCTC partners with Easebuzz to provide secure payment services while booking tickets online

Also Read

Lists of cancelled trains:-

  • 14201 Jaunpur – Rae Bareli Express
  • 14202 Rae Bareli – Jaunpur Express
  • 14203 Varanasi – Lucknow Intercity Express
  • 14204 Lucknow – Varanasi Intercity Express
  • 15107 Banaras – Lucknow Intercity Express
  • 15108 Lucknow – Banaras Intercity Express
  • 04255 Prayagraj Sangam – Lucknow Express Special
  • 04256 Lucknow – Prayagraj Sangam Express Special
  • 04381 Ayodhya Cantt – Prayagraj Sangam Express Special
  • 04382 Ayodhya Cantt – Prayagraj Sangam PSPC
  • 14231 Prayagraj Sangam – Basti Express
  • 14232 Basti – Prayagraj Sangam Express
  • 14233 Prayagraj Sangam – Mankapur Express
  • 14234 Mankapur – Prayagraj Sangam Express
  • 15119 (14265) Banaras – Dehradun Express
  • 15120 (14266) Dehradun – Banaras Express

Also Read: Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project: How will it bring Kashmir closer to rest of the country — All details here

Lists of trains diverted:-

  • 13005 Howrah – Amritsar MAIL
  • 13006 Amritsar – Howrah MAIL
  • 12356 Jammu Tawi – Patna Archana Express
  • 22184 Ayodhya Cantt – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express

List of short origination of trains:-

  • 12184 Partapgarh – Bhopal Express (Short Origination at Rae Bareli)

Regulations of trains due to non-interlocking (NI) work at Bhuchchu-Lehra Muhabbat stations as part of ongoing doubling work by RVNL on the Rajpura-Bathinda section are as follows:-

Lists of cancelled trains (from March 15, 2023, to March 24, 2023):-

  • 14525/14526 Ambala Cantt –Shri Ganganagar- Ambala Cantt Express
  • 01625/01626 Dhuri-Bathinda– Dhuri Passenger Special Express JCO
  • 04548/04547 Bathinda– Ambala Cantt – Bathinda Special Express

Lists of trains diverted:-

  • 12439 Nanded– Shri Ganganagar express will be diverted on March 19, 2023. It will run via Sonarpur skip stoppage Sangrur – Dhuri – Barnala -Rampura Phul.
  • 12455/12456 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bikaner – Delhi Sarai Rohilla express will remain diverted from March 14-23, 2023. It will run via Sonarpur skip stoppage Sangrur – Dhuri – Barnala – Rampura Phul.
  • 12486 Shri Ganganagar – Nanded express will run via Sonarpur and will skip stoppage Rampura Phul – Barnala – Dhuri – Sangrur on March 18 and March 21, 2023.
  • 12440 Shri Ganganagar- Nanded express will remain diverted on March 17 and March 24, 2023. The train will run via Sonarpur skip stoppage Sangrur-Dhuri-Barnala-Rampura Phul.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 09:52 IST