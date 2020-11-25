Indian Railways cancels several special trains in view of cyclone Nivar; see list here

Southern Railways has suspended several special train services.

Cancellation of Special Trains: In view of the cyclone NIVAR, Indian Railways’ Southern Railway zone has suspended several special train services. The special trains will remain fully cancelled on 25 November 2020. For the cancelled special train services, the national transporter would grant full refund to passengers. According to a PTI report, an automatic refund would be granted to e-ticket holders. For train tickets that are booked at railway station counters, Indian Railways has relaxed the time limit. Thus, railway passengers can avail a refund on surrendering of tickets at the railway counter within 15 days of the train’s scheduled departure as against the regular norm of three days. According to Southern Railways, the following 12 pairs of trains will remain suspended on 25 November 2020:

Train Number 02613 / 02614 Chennai Egmore – Madurai – Chennai Egmore Special has been cancelled

Train Number 02636 / 02635 Madurai – Chennai Egmore – Madurai Special has been cancelled

Train Number 02605 / 02606 Chennai Egmore – Karaikkudi – Chennai Egmore Special has been cancelled

Train Number 02661 / 02662 Chennai Egmore – Sengottai – Chennai Egmore Special has been cancelled

Train Number 02632 / 02631 Tirunelveli – Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli Special has been cancelled

Train Number 02694 / 02693 Tuticorin – Chennai Egmore – Tuticorin Special has been cancelled

Train Number 02633 / 02634 Chennai Egmore – Kanniyakumari – Chennai Egmore Special has been cancelled

Train Number 06723/06724 Chennai Egmore – Kollam – Chennai Egmore Special has been cancelled

Train Number 02206 / 02205 Rameswaram – Chennai Egmore – Rameswaram Special has been cancelled

Train Number 06101 / 06102 Chennai Egmore – Kollam – Chennai Egmore Special has been cancelled

Train Number 02638 / 02637 Madurai – Chennai Egmore – Madurai Special has been cancelled

Train Number 02653 / 02654 Chennai Egmore – Tiruchchirappalli – Chennai Egmore Special has been cancelled

The following special trains have been cancelled for 26 November 2020: