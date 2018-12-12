Indian Railways cancels, reduces frequency of over 50 trains from December-February! Complete list here

Just like every year, this year too several train services across the railway network have been cancelled due to cold and foggy weather.

Indian Railways cancels several train services! If you are planning to travel on an Indian Railways train this winter, then you should take note of several cancellations by the national transporter. Cancellation of train services especially during foggy weather is not unusual for Indian Railways, despite efforts to install fog devices and regulate traffic. Just like every year, this year too several train services across the railway network have been cancelled due to cold and foggy weather. If you are planning to take a train during this winter break then it would be advisable to first check the train status with railway authorities. Meanwhile, here is the list of trains that have been declared cancelled and trains with reduced frequency during foggy weather from December to February:

List of cancelled trains from December 2018 to February 2019

1) Train number 14501 Bhatinda Express from Bhatinda to Jammu Tavi cancelled for 13, 20, 27 December; 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 January; 7, 14 February.

2) Train number 14502 Jammu Tavi-Bhatinda express from Jammu Tavi to Bhatinda is cancelled for 14, 21, 28 December; 4, 11, 18, 25 January; 1, 8, 15 February.

3) Train number 22424 express from Amritsar to Gorakhpur is cancelled for 16, 23, 30 December; 6, 13, 20, 27 January; 3, 10 February.

4) Train number 22423 express from Gorakhpur to Amritsar is cancelled for 17, 24, 31 December; 7, 14, 21, 28 January; 4, 11 February.

5) Train number 12241 Superfast from Chandigarh to Amritsar, journey commencing from 13 December to 15 February is cancelled.

6) Train number 12242 Superfast from Amritsar to Chandigarh, journey commencing from 14 December to 16 February is cancelled.

7) Train number 14213 Intercity from Varanasi to Gonda, journey commencing from 13 December to 15 February is cancelled.

8) Train number 14214 Intercity from Gonda to Varanasi, journey commencing from 14 December to 16 February is cancelled.

9) Train number 14323 Intercity from New Delhi to Rohtak, journey commencing from 13 December to 15 February is cancelled.

10) Train number 14324 Intercity from Rohtak to New Delhi, journey commencing from 13 December to 15 February is cancelled.

11) Train number 14616 express from Amritsar to Lalkuan is cancelled for 15, 22, 29 December; 5, 12, 19, 26 January; 2, 9 February.

12) Train number 14615 express from Lalkuan to Amritsar is cancelled for 15, 22, 29 December; 5, 12, 19, 26 January; 2, 9 February.

13) Train number 14524 Hari Har Express from Ambala to Barauni Junction is cancelled for 15, 18, 22, 25, 29 December; 1, 5, 8, 12, 15,19, 22, 26, 29 January; 2, 5, 9, 12 February.

14) Train number 14523 Hari Har Express from Barauni Junction to Ambala is cancelled for 17, 20, 24, 27, 31 December; 3, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, 28, 31 January; 4, 7, 11, 14 February.

15) Train number 14218 Unchahar from Chandigarh to Prayag, journey commencing from 13 December to 12 January is cancelled.

16) Train number 14217 Unchahar from Prayag to Chandigarh, journey commencing from 14 December to 13 January is cancelled.

17) Train number 14006 Lichchavi from Anand Vihar to Sitamarhi, journey commencing from 13 December to 12 January is cancelled.

18) Train number 14005 Lichchavi from Sitamarhi to Anand Vihar, journey commencing from 15 December to 14 January is cancelled.

19) Train number 14308 Express from Bareilly to Prayag, journey commencing from 13 December to 12 January is cancelled.

20) Train number 14307 Express from Prayag to Bareilly, journey commencing from 14 December to 13 January is cancelled.

21) Train number 14212 Intercity from New Delhi to Agra, journey commencing from 13 December to 15 February is cancelled.

22) Train number 14211 Intercity from Agra to New Delhi, journey commencing from 14 December to 16 February is cancelled.

23) Train number 14221 Express from Faizabad to Kanpur Anwarganj, journey commencing from 13 December to 15 February is cancelled.

24) Train number 14222 Express from Kanpur Anwarganj to Faizabad, journey commencing from 13 December to 15 February is cancelled.

25) Train number 15209 Jansewa Express from Saharsa to Amritsar, journey commencing from 13 December to 15 February is cancelled.

26) Train number 15210 Jansewa Express from Amritsar to Saharsa, journey commencing from 14 December to 16 February is cancelled.

27) Train number 13257 Jan Sadharan from Danapur to Anand Vihar, journey commencing from 13 December to 15 February is cancelled.

28) Train number 13258 Jan Sadharan from Anand Vihar to Danapur, journey commencing from 14 December to 16 February is cancelled.

29) Train number 12873 HTE-ANVT Express from Hatia to Anand Vihar, journey commencing from 13 December to 14 February is cancelled.

30) Train number 12874 ANVT HTE Express from Anand Vihar to Hatia, journey commencing from 14 December to 15 February is cancelled.

31) Train number 13119 Express from Sealdah to Delhi is cancelled for 16, 20, 13, 27, 30 December; 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, 31 January; 3, 7, 10, 14 February.

32) Train number 13120 Express from Delhi to Sealdah is cancelled for 18 , 22, 25, 29 December; 1, 5, 8, 12, 15, 19, 22, 26, 29 January; 2, 5, 9, 12, 16 February.

33) Train number 19611 Express from Ajmer to Amritsar is cancelled for 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, 29 December; 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, 26, 31 January; 2, 7, 9, 14 February.

34) Train number 19614 Express from Amritsar to Ajmer is cancelled for 14, 16, 21, 23, 28, 30 December; 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25, 27 January; 1, 3, 8, 10, 15 February.

35) Train number 12583 A.C. Express from Lucknow to Anand Vihar, journey commencing from13 December to 15 February is cancelled.

36) Train number 12584 A.C. Express from Anand Vihar to Lucknow, journey commencing from 13 December to 15 February is cancelled.

37) Train number 14235 Express from Varanasi to Bareilly, journey commencing from 13 December to 15 February is cancelled.

38) Train number 14236 Express from Bareilly to Varanasi, journey commencing from 14 December to 16 February is cancelled.

39) Train number 14265 Express from Varanasi to Dehradoon, journey commencing from 13 December to 15 February is cancelled.

40) Train number 14266 Express from Dehradoon to Varanasi, journey commencing from 14 December to 16 February is cancelled.

41) Train number 14004 Express from New Delhi to Malda town is cancelled for 13, 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 December; 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, 31 January; 3, 7, 10, 14 February.

42) Train number 14003 Express from Malda town to New Delhi is cancelled for 15, 18, 22, 25, 29 December; 1, 5, 8, 12, 15, 19, 22, 26, 29 January; 2, 5, 9, 12, 16 February.

43) Train number 14310 Ujjaini Express from Dehradoon to Ujjain is cancelled for 18, 19, 25, 26 December; 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30 January; 5, 6, 12, 13 February.

44) Train number 14309 Ujjaini Express from Ujjain to Dehradoon is cancelled for 19, 20, 26, 27 December; 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30, 31 January; 6, 7, 13, 14 February.

45) Train number 14674 Shahid Express from Amritsar to Jai Nagar is cancelled for 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30 December; 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 13, 15, 17, 18, 20, 22, 24, 25, 27, 29, 31 January; 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15 February.

46) Train number 14673 Shahid Express from Jai Nagar to Amritsar is cancelled for 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29, 31 December; 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21, 23, 24, 26, 28, 30, 31 January; 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18 February.

Trains with reduced frequency

1) Train number 14525 Intercity from Ambala to SGNR, journey commencing on 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30 December; 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27 January; 2, 3, 9, 10 February.

2) Train number 14526 Intercity from SGNR to Ambala, journey commencing on 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30 December; 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27 January; 2, 3, 9, 10 February.

3) Train number 22406 Garib Rath from Anand Vihar to Bhagalpur, journey commencing on 19, 26 December; 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 January; 6, 13 February.

4) Train number 22405 Garib Rath from Bhagalpur to Anand Vihar, journey commencing on 20, 27 December; 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 January; 7, 14 February.

5) Train number 12226 Kafiyat Express from Delhi to Azamgarh, journey commencing on 19, 26 December; 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 January; 6, 13 February.

6) Train number 12225 Kafiyat Express from Azamgarh to Delhi, journey commencing on 20, 27 December; 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 January; 7, 14 February.

7) Train number 12192 Shridham Superfast Express from Jabalpur to HNZM, journey commencing on 12, 19, 26 December; 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 January; 6, 13 February.

8) Train number 12191 Shridham Superfast Express from HNZM to Jabalpur, journey commencing on 13, 20, 27 December; 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 January; 7, 14 February.

9) Train number 12331 Himgiri Express from Howrah to Jammutavi, journey commencing on 18, 25 December; 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 January; 5, 12 February.

10) Train number 12332 Himgiri Express from Jammutavi to Howrah, journey commencing on 20, 27 December; 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 January; 7, 14 February.

11) Train number 13005 Mail from Howrah to Amritsar, journey commencing on 17, 24, 31 December; 7, 14, 21, 28 January; 4, 11 February.

12) Train number 13006 Mail from Amritsar to Howrah, journey commencing on 19, 26 December; 2, 9. 16, 23, 30 January; 6, 13 February.

13) Train number 13151 Express from Kolkata to Jammutavi, journey commencing on 19, 26 December; 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 January; 6, 13 February.

14) Train number 13152 Express from Jammutavi to Kolkata, journey commencing on 21, 28 December; 4, 11, 18, 25 January; 1, 8, 15 February.

15) Train number 13049 Express from Howrah to Amritsar, journey commencing on 18, 25 December; 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 January; 5, 12 February.

16) Train number 13050 Express from Amritsar to Howrah, journey commencing on 20, 27 December; 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 January; 7, 14 February.

17) Train number 15705 Humsafar Express from Kathir to Delhi, journey commencing on 13, 20, 27 December; 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 January; 7, 14 February.

18) Train number 15706 Humsafar Express from Delhi to Kathir, journey commencing on 14, 21, 28 December; 4, 11, 18, 25 January; 1, 8, 15 February.

19) Train number 15483 Sikkim Mahananda Express from Alipurduar to Delhi, journey commencing on 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 22, 23. 25, 27, 29, 30 December; 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29, 31 January; 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 12, 14 February.

20) Train number 15484 Sikkim Mahananda Express from Delhi to Alipurduar, journey commencing on 15, 17, 18, 20, 22, 24, 25. 27, 29, 31 December; 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22, 24, 26, 28, 29, 31 January; 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16 February.