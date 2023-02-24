Indian Railways cancels over 50 trains! Check full list here

18021 Kharagpur-Khurda Road Express will remain cancelled o­n 25th, 26th, 28th February, 2023 and 2nd, 5th, 6th March, 2023.

18022 Khurda Road-Kharagpur Express will remain cancelled o­n 25th, 26th, 28th February, 2023 and 2nd, 5th, 6th March, 2023.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram