Indian Railways cancels over 50 trains! Check full list here

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
A total of 55 trains have been cancelled and several others have been diverted and short-terminated following the progress of the third line on the Narayangarh – Bhadrak section of the South Eastern Railway (SER). “In view of Safety Related modernization work at Ranital Station of Kharagpur Division in connection with the construction of Narayangarh-Bhadrak 3rd Line, the following trains originating, terminating, and passing through ECoR jurisdiction will be affected,” the railways said in a statement.

List of cancelled trains:-

  • 18021 Kharagpur-Khurda Road Express will remain cancelled o­n 25th, 26th, 28th February, 2023 and 2nd, 5th, 6th March, 2023.
  • 18022 Khurda Road-Kharagpur Express will remain cancelled o­n 25th, 26th, 28th February, 2023 and 2nd, 5th, 6th March, 2023.
  • 08031 Balasore-Bhadrak Passenger Special will remain cancelled from 25th February to 6th March, 2023.
  • 08032 Bhadrak-Balasore Passenger Special will remain cancelled from 25th February to 6th March, 2023.
  • 12821 Shalimar-Puri Dhauli Express will remain cancelled from 25th February to 6th March, 2023.
  • 12822 Puri-Shalimar Dhauli Express will remain cancelled from 25th February to 6th March, 2023.
  • 12892 Bhubaneswar-Bangriposi Express will remain cancelled o­n 26th February and from 1st March to 6th March 2023.
  • 12891 Bangriposi-Bhubaneswar Express will remain cancelled o­n 26th February and from 2nd to 7th March, 2023.
  • 12073 Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express will remain cancelled from 3rd to 6th March 2023.
  • 12074 Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express will remain cancelled from 3rd to 6th March 2023.
  • 12277 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express will remain cancelled from 3rd to 6th March 2023.
  • 12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express will remain cancelled from 3rd to 6th March 2023.
  • 08416 Puri-Jaleswar Passenger Special will remain cancelled from 4th to 6th March 2023.
  • 08415Jaleswar-Puri Passenger Special will remain cancelled from 4th to 6th March, 2023.
  • 18037 Kharagpur-JajpurKeonjhar Road Express will remain cancelled from 4th to 6th March, 2023.
  • 18038JajpurKeonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express will remain cancelled from 4th to 6th March, 2023.
  • 12875 Puri-Anand Vihar Express will remain cancelled o­n 3rd and 5th March, 2023.
  • 12876 Anand Vihar-Puri Express will remain cancelled o­n 5th and 7th March, 2023.
  • 22851 Santragachi- Mangaluru Express will remain cancelled o­n 23rd February and 2nd March, 2023.
  • 22852 Mangaluru-Santragachi Express will remain cancelled o­n 25th February and 4th March 2023.
  • 22825 Shalimar-Chennai Express will remain cancelled o­n 28th February, 2023.
  • 22826 Chennai-Shalimar Express will remain cancelled o­n 1st March, 2023.
  • 12245 Howrah-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru) Duronto Express will remain cancelled o­n 28th February, 1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th March, 2023.
  • 12246 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal(Bengaluru)-Howrah Duronto Express will remain cancelled o­n 2nd, 3rd and 5th March, 2023.

  • 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express will remain cancelled o­n 26th, 28th February and 2nd, 3rd, and 5th March, 2023.
  • 12703 Howrah- Secunderabad Falaknuma Expresswill remain cancelled o­n 28th February and 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 6th March, 2023.
  • 20890 Tirupati-Howrah Humsafar Express will remain cancelled o­n 26th February and 5th March, 2023.
  • 20889 Howrah-Tirupati Humsafar Express will remain cancelled o­n 25th February and 4th March, 2023.
  • 12816 Anand Vihar-Puri Express will remain cancelled o­n 25th and 27th February and 1st and 4th March, 2023.
  • 12815 Puri-Anand Vihar Express will remain cancelled o­n 27th February and 1st, 4th and 6th March, 2023.
  • 12864 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru)-Howrah Express will remain cancelled o­n 26th and 28th February and from 2nd to 5th March 2023.
  • 12863 Howrah-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal(Bengaluru) Express will remain cancelled o­n 28th February and from 2nd to 6th March 2023.
  • 22305 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru)-Jasidih Express will remain cancelled o­n 26th February and 5th March, 2023.
  • 22306Jasidih-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru) Express will remain cancelled o­n 24th February and 3rd March, 2023.
  • 12503 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru)-Agartala Humsafar Express will remain cancelled o­n 28th February and 3rd March, 2023.
  • 12504 Agartala-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru) Humsafar Express will remain cancelled o­n 5th March, 2023.
  • 22604 Villupuram-Kharagpur Express will remain cancelled o­n 28th February, 2023.
  • 22603 Kharagpur-Villupuram Express will remain cancelled o­n 2nd March, 2023.
  • 07046 Secunderabad-Dibrugarh Special will remain cancelled 2nd March, 2023.
  • 22888 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru)-Howrah Express will remain cancelled o­n 2nd March, 2023.
  • 22887 Howrah-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru) Express will remain cancelled o­n 28th February, 2023.
  • 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express will remain cancelled o­n 3rd and 5th March, 2023.
  • 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express will remain cancelled o­n 5th and 6th March, 2023.
  • 22832 Sri Satya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam-Howrah Express will remain cancelled o­n 3rd March, 2023.
  • 22831Howrah-Sri Satya Sai Prashanthi NilayamExpress will remain cancelled o­n 1st March, 2023.
  • 15905 Kanniyakumari-Dibrugarh Express will remain cancelled o­n 2nd March, 2023.
  • 15906 Dibrugarh-Kanniyakumari Express will remain cancelled o­n 28th February, 2023.
  • 12513 Secunderabad-Guwahati Express will remain cancelled o­n 4th March, 2023.
  • 12514 Guwahati-Secunderabad Express will remain cancelled o­n 2nd March, 2023.
  • 22606 Villupuram-Purulia Express will remain cancelled o­n 4th March, 2023.
  • 22605 Purulia-Villupuram Express will remain cancelled o­n 6th March, 2023.
  • 22855 Santragachi-Tirupati Express will remain cancelled o­n 5th March, 2023.
  • 22856 Tirupati-Santragachi Express will remain cancelled o­n 6th March, 2023.
  • 22863 Howrah-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal(Bengaluru) Express will remain cancelled o­n 6th March, 2023.
  • 22864 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal(Bengaluru)-Howrah Express will remain cancelled o­n 8th March, 2023.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 11:15 IST