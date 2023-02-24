Indian Railways cancels over 50 trains! Check full list here

A total of 55 trains have been cancelled and several others have been diverted and short-terminated following the progress of the third line on the Narayangarh – Bhadrak section of the South Eastern Railway (SER). “In view of Safety Related modernization work at Ranital Station of Kharagpur Division in connection with the construction of Narayangarh-Bhadrak 3rd Line, the following trains originating, terminating, and passing through ECoR jurisdiction will be affected,” the railways said in a statement.
List of cancelled trains:-
- 18021 Kharagpur-Khurda Road Express will remain cancelled on 25th, 26th, 28th February, 2023 and 2nd, 5th, 6th March, 2023.
- 18022 Khurda Road-Kharagpur Express will remain cancelled on 25th, 26th, 28th February, 2023 and 2nd, 5th, 6th March, 2023.
- 08031 Balasore-Bhadrak Passenger Special will remain cancelled from 25th February to 6th March, 2023.
- 08032 Bhadrak-Balasore Passenger Special will remain cancelled from 25th February to 6th March, 2023.
- 12821 Shalimar-Puri Dhauli Express will remain cancelled from 25th February to 6th March, 2023.
- 12822 Puri-Shalimar Dhauli Express will remain cancelled from 25th February to 6th March, 2023.
- 12892 Bhubaneswar-Bangriposi Express will remain cancelled on 26th February and from 1st March to 6th March 2023.
- 12891 Bangriposi-Bhubaneswar Express will remain cancelled on 26th February and from 2nd to 7th March, 2023.
- 12073 Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express will remain cancelled from 3rd to 6th March 2023.
- 12074 Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express will remain cancelled from 3rd to 6th March 2023.
- 12277 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express will remain cancelled from 3rd to 6th March 2023.
- 12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express will remain cancelled from 3rd to 6th March 2023.
- 08416 Puri-Jaleswar Passenger Special will remain cancelled from 4th to 6th March 2023.
- 08415Jaleswar-Puri Passenger Special will remain cancelled from 4th to 6th March, 2023.
- 18037 Kharagpur-JajpurKeonjhar Road Express will remain cancelled from 4th to 6th March, 2023.
- 18038JajpurKeonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express will remain cancelled from 4th to 6th March, 2023.
- 12875 Puri-Anand Vihar Express will remain cancelled on 3rd and 5th March, 2023.
- 12876 Anand Vihar-Puri Express will remain cancelled on 5th and 7th March, 2023.
- 22851 Santragachi- Mangaluru Express will remain cancelled on 23rd February and 2nd March, 2023.
- 22852 Mangaluru-Santragachi Express will remain cancelled on 25th February and 4th March 2023.
- 22825 Shalimar-Chennai Express will remain cancelled on 28th February, 2023.
- 22826 Chennai-Shalimar Express will remain cancelled on 1st March, 2023.
- 12245 Howrah-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru) Duronto Express will remain cancelled on 28th February, 1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th March, 2023.
- 12246 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal(Bengaluru)-Howrah Duronto Express will remain cancelled on 2nd, 3rd and 5th March, 2023.
- 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express will remain cancelled on 26th, 28th February and 2nd, 3rd, and 5th March, 2023.
- 12703 Howrah- Secunderabad Falaknuma Expresswill remain cancelled on 28th February and 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 6th March, 2023.
- 20890 Tirupati-Howrah Humsafar Express will remain cancelled on 26th February and 5th March, 2023.
- 20889 Howrah-Tirupati Humsafar Express will remain cancelled on 25th February and 4th March, 2023.
- 12816 Anand Vihar-Puri Express will remain cancelled on 25th and 27th February and 1st and 4th March, 2023.
- 12815 Puri-Anand Vihar Express will remain cancelled on 27th February and 1st, 4th and 6th March, 2023.
- 12864 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru)-Howrah Express will remain cancelled on 26th and 28th February and from 2nd to 5th March 2023.
- 12863 Howrah-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal(Bengaluru) Express will remain cancelled on 28th February and from 2nd to 6th March 2023.
- 22305 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru)-Jasidih Express will remain cancelled on 26th February and 5th March, 2023.
- 22306Jasidih-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru) Express will remain cancelled on 24th February and 3rd March, 2023.
- 12503 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru)-Agartala Humsafar Express will remain cancelled on 28th February and 3rd March, 2023.
- 12504 Agartala-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru) Humsafar Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023.
- 22604 Villupuram-Kharagpur Express will remain cancelled on 28th February, 2023.
- 22603 Kharagpur-Villupuram Express will remain cancelled on 2nd March, 2023.
- 07046 Secunderabad-Dibrugarh Special will remain cancelled 2nd March, 2023.
- 22888 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru)-Howrah Express will remain cancelled on 2nd March, 2023.
- 22887 Howrah-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru) Express will remain cancelled on 28th February, 2023.
- 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express will remain cancelled on 3rd and 5th March, 2023.
- 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express will remain cancelled on 5th and 6th March, 2023.
- 22832 Sri Satya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam-Howrah Express will remain cancelled on 3rd March, 2023.
- 22831Howrah-Sri Satya Sai Prashanthi NilayamExpress will remain cancelled on 1st March, 2023.
- 15905 Kanniyakumari-Dibrugarh Express will remain cancelled on 2nd March, 2023.
- 15906 Dibrugarh-Kanniyakumari Express will remain cancelled on 28th February, 2023.
- 12513 Secunderabad-Guwahati Express will remain cancelled on 4th March, 2023.
- 12514 Guwahati-Secunderabad Express will remain cancelled on 2nd March, 2023.
- 22606 Villupuram-Purulia Express will remain cancelled on 4th March, 2023.
- 22605 Purulia-Villupuram Express will remain cancelled on 6th March, 2023.
- 22855 Santragachi-Tirupati Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023.
- 22856 Tirupati-Santragachi Express will remain cancelled on 6th March, 2023.
- 22863 Howrah-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal(Bengaluru) Express will remain cancelled on 6th March, 2023.
- 22864 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal(Bengaluru)-Howrah Express will remain cancelled on 8th March, 2023.