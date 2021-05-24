Indian Railways cancels over 100 special trains due to Cyclone Yaas; see full list

Indian Railways has decided to cancel several special train services.

Cancellation of Special Trains: Due to cyclone Yaas, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has decided to cancel several special train services. On 22 May 2021, the South Eastern Railway zone had cancelled as many as 78 special trains as a precautionary measure. In addition to these trains, the zonal railway has cancelled 41 more special trains on 23 May 2021 due to cyclone Yaas. Previously, the national transporter had cancelled several other train services due to low occupancy of passengers. Following is the full list of special express train services, cancelled by the South Eastern Railway zone due to cyclone Yaas:

Train no. 02074 from Bhubaneswar to Howrah cancelled on 25, 26, 27 May

Train no. 02073 from Howrah to Bhubaneswar cancelled on 25, 26, 27 May

Train no. 02088 from Puri to Howrah cancelled on 25, 26, 27 May

Train no. 02087 from Howrah to Puri cancelled on 25, 26, 27 May

Train no. 02245 from Howrah to Yesvantpur cancelled on 25, 26 May

Train no. 02246 from Yesvantpur to Howrah cancelled on 24, 25 May

Train no. 02510 from Guwahati to Bengaluru cancelled on 24, 25 May

Train no. 02509 from Bengaluru to Guwahati cancelled on 27, 28 May

Train no. 02659 from Nagercoil to Shalimar cancelled on 23 May

Train no. 02660 from Shalimar to Nagercoil cancelled on 26 May

Train no. 02665 from Howrah to Kanniyakumari cancelled on 24 May

Train no. 02666 from Kanniyakumari to Howrah cancelled on 29 May

Train no. 02704 from Secunderabad to Howrah cancelled on 24, 25, 26 May

Train no. 02703 from Howrah to Secuderabad cancelled on 25, 26, 27 May

Train no. 02802 from New Delhi to Puri cancelled on 23, 24, 25 May

Train no. 02801 from Puri to New Delhi cancelled on 24, 25, 26 May

Train no. 02814 from Anand Vihar to Bhubaneswar cancelled on 24 May

Train no. 02209 from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi cancelled on 26 May

Train no. 02816 from Anand Vihar to Puri cancelled on 24, 26 May

Train no. 02815 from Puri to Anand Vihar cancelled on 26, 27 May

Train no. 02875 from Puri to Anand Vihar cancelled on 25 May

Train no. 02876 from Anand Vihar to Puri cancelled on 25 May

Train no. 02821 from Howrah to Chennai cancelled on 24, 25, 26 May

Train no. 02822 from Chennai to Howrah cancelled on 24, 25, 26 May

Train no. 02823 from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi cancelled on 25 May

Train no. 02824 from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar cancelled on 26 May

Train no. 02826 from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar cancelled on 24 May

Train no. 02861 from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar cancelled on 26, 27 May

Train no. 02862 from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela cancelled on 26, 27 May

Train no. 02873 from Howrah to Yesvantpur cancelled on 24, 25, 26 May

Train no. 02874 from Yesvantpur to Howrah cancelled on 24,25,26 May

Train no. 05228 from Muzaffarpur to Yesvantpur cancelled on 24 May

Train no. 05227 from Yesvantpur to Muzaffarpur cancelled on 26 May

Train no. 08451 from Hatia to Puri cancelled on 25, 26, 27 May

Train no. 08452 from Puri to Hatia cancelled on 25, 26, 27 May

Train no. 08477 from Puri to Y.N.Rishikesh cancelled on 25, 26, 27 May

Train no. 08478 from Y.N.Rishikesh to Puri cancelled on 24, 25, 26 May

Train no. 02249 from KSR Bengaluru to New Tinsukia cancelled on 25 May

Train no. 02250 from New Tinsukia to KSR Bengaluru cancelled on 28 May

Train no. 02642 from Shalimar to Thiruvananthapuram cancelled on 25 May

Train no. 02641 from Thiruvananthapuram to Shalimar cancelled on 27 May

Train no. 02643 from Ernakulam to Patna cancelled on 24, 25 May

Train no. 02644 from Patna to Ernakulam cancelled on 27, 28 May

Train no. 02664 from Tiruchchirapalli to Howrah cancelled on 25 May

Train no. 02663 from Howrah to Tiruchchirapalli cancelled on 27 May

Train no. 02774 from Secunderabad to Shalimar cancelled on 25 May

Train no. 02773 from Shalimar to Secunderabad cancelled on 26 May

Train no. 02807 from Santragachi to Chennai cancelled on 25 May

Train no. 02808 from Chennai to Santragachi cancelled on 27 May

Train no. 02819 from Bhubaneswar to Anand Vihar cancelled on 26 May

Train no. 02820 from Anand Vihar to Bhubaneswar cancelled on 25 May

Train no. 05930 from New Tinsukia to Tambram cancelled on 24 May

Train no. 05929 from Tambram to New Tinsukia cancelled on 27 May

Train no. 02254 from Bhagalpur to Yesvantpur cancelled on 26 May

Train no. 02253 from Yesvantpur to Bhagalpur cancelled on 29 May

Train no. 02376 from Jasidih to Tambram cancelled on 26 May

Train no. 02375 from Tambram to Jasidih cancelled on 29 May

Train no. 02507 from Thiruvananthapuram to Silchar cancelled on 25 May

Train no. 02508 from Silchar to Thiruvananthapuram cancelled on 27 May

Train no. 02552 from Kamakhya to Yesvantpur cancelled on 26 May

Train no. 02551 from Yesvantpur to Kamakhya cancelled on 29 May

Train no. 02611 from Chennai to New Jalpaiguri cancelled on 26 May

Train no. 02612 from New Jalpaiguri to Chennai cancelled on 28 May

Train no. 02864 from Yesvantpur to Howrah cancelled on 26 May

Train no. 02863 from Howrah to Yesvantpur cancelled on 24 May

Train no. 02868 from Puducherry to Howrah cancelled on 26 May

Train no. 02867 from Howrah to Puducherry cancelled on 30 May

Train no. 08419 from Puri to Jaynagar cancelled on 27 May

Train no. 08420 from Jaynagar to Puri cancelled on 29 May

Train no. 08450 from Patna to Puri cancelled on 26 May

Train no. 08645 from Howrah to Hyderabad cancelled on 25, 26, 27 May

Train no. 08646 from Hyderabad to Howrah cancelled on 24, 25, 26 May

Train no. 08047 from Howrah to Vasco -da -Gama cancelled on 24, 25 May

Train no. 08048 from Vasco-da-Gama to Howrah cancelled on 25, 27 May

Train no. 06170 from Villupuram to Purulia cancelled on 26 May

Train no. 06169 from Purulia to Villupuram cancelled on 28 May

Train no. 06178 from Villupuram to Kharagpur cancelled on 25 May

Train no. 06177 from Kharagpur to Villupuram cancelled on 27 May

Train no. 08118 from Mysuru to Howrah cancelled on 23 May

Train no. 08117 from Howrah to Mysuru cancelled on 28 May

Train no. 06598 from Howrah to Yesvantpur cancelled on 25 May

Train no. 06597 from Yesvantpur to Howrah cancelled on 27 May

Train no. 06578 from Guwahati to Yesvantpur cancelled on 24 May

Train no. 02516 from Agartala to Bengaluru Cant cancelled on 25 May

Train no. 02515 from Bengaluru Cant to Agartala cancelled on 25 May

Train no. 07029 from Guwahati to Secunderabad cancelled on 26 May

Train no. 02837 from Howrah to Puri cancelled on 24, 26 May

Train no. 02838 from Puri to Howrah cancelled on 24, 26 May

Train no. 02878 from Ernakulam to Howrah cancelled on 24 May

Train no. 02877 from Howrah to Ernakulam cancelled on 29 May

Train no. 02221 from Pune to Howrah cancelled on 24 May

Train no. 02222 from Howrah to Pune cancelled on 27 May

Train no. 02818 from Pune to Howrah cancelled on 24 May

Train no. 02817 from Howrah to Pune cancelled on 29 May

Train no. 02767 Hazur Sahib Nanded to Santragachi cancelled on 24 May

Train no. 02768 from Santragachi to Hazur Sahib Nanded cancelled on 26 May

Train no. 02834 from Howrah to Ahmedabad cancelled on 25, 26 May

Train no. 02833 from Ahmedabad to Howrah cancelled on 25, 29 May

Train no. 02810 from Howrah to Mumbai CSMT cancelled on 25, 26 May

Train no. 02809 from Mumbai CSMT to Howrah cancelled on 24, 28 May

Train no. 02280 from Howrah to Pune cancelled on 25, 26 May

Train no. 02279 from Pune to Howrah cancelled on 24, 25 May

Train no. 02804 from Howrah to Ranchi cancelled on 25, 26 May

Train no. 02803 from Ranchi to Howrah cancelled on 25, 26 May

Train no. 05021 from Shalimar to Gorakhpur cancelled on 25 May

Train no. 05022 from Gorakhpur to Shalimar cancelled on 24 May

Train no. 02906 from Howrah to Okha cancelled on 25 May

Train no. 02905 from Okha to Howrah cancelled on 30 May

Train no. 02260 from Howrah to Mumbai CSMT cancelled on 26 May

Train no. 02259 from Mumbai CSMT to Howrah cancelled on 25 May

Train no. 02227 from Howrah to Purulia cancelled on 26 May

Train no. 02228 from Purulia to Howrah cancelled on 26 May

Train no. 02895 from Howrah to Ranchi cancelled on 26 May

Train no. 02896 from Ranchi to Howrah cancelled on 26 May

Train no. 02255 from LTT to Kamakhya cancelled on 25 May

Train no. 02213 from Shalimar to Patna cancelled on 24, 26 May

Train no. 02214 from Patna to Shalimar cancelled on 25, 27 May

Train no. 08011/08013 from Howrah to Chakradharpur/Bokaro Steel City cancelled on 26, 27 May

Train no. 08012/08014 from Chakradharpur/Bokaro Steel City to Howrah cancelled on 25, 26 May

Following are the revised cancellation days of some Special trains which were notified earlier:

