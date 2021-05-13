Indian Railways cancels more trains! See list of special trains cancelled by the national transporter

Indian Railways announced the cancellation of more train services.

Cancellation of Special Trains by Indian Railways: With several passenger trains being cancelled over the past few weeks due to low occupancy, Indian Railways announced the cancellation of more train services. Recently, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone announced the cancellation of several special train services, starting from 12 May 2021. According to the zonal railway, 18 special trains have been cancelled till further advice due to poor patronization, while 13 special trains have been fully cancelled due to track maintenance in Howrah Railway Division. Following is the full list of special train services, cancelled due to poor patronization and track maintenance:

Cancelled trains due to poor patronization

1) Train Number 05467 Inter city special from Siliguri to Bamanhat cancelled with effect from May 13

2) Train Number 05468 Inter city special from Bamanhat to Siliguri Junction cancelled with effect from May 12

3) Train Number 05811 Express special from Dhubri to Guwahati cancelled with effect from May 13

4) Train Number 05812 Express special from Guwahati to Dhubri cancelled with effect from May 12

5) Train Number 05767 Inter city special from Siliguri Junction to Alipurduar Junction cancelled with effect from May 12

6) Train Number 05768 Inter city special from Alipurduar Junction to Siliguri Junction cancelled with effect from May 13

7) Train Number 05719 Inter city special from Katihar to Siliguri Junction cancelled with effect from May 12

8) Train Number 05720 Inter city special from Siliguri Junction to Katihar cancelled with effect from May 13

9) Train Number 05749 Passenger special from New Jalpaiguri to Haldibari cancelled with effect from May 12

10) Train Number 05750 Passenger special from Haldibari to New Jalpaiguri cancelled with effect from May 12

11) Train Number 05751 Passenger special from New Jalpaiguri to Haldibari cancelled with effect from May 12

12) Train Number 05752 Passenger special from Haldibari to New Jalpaiguri cancelled with effect from May 12

13) Train Number 05815 Inter city special from Guwahati to Dekargaon cancelled with effect from May 12

14) Train Number 05816 Inter city special from Dekargaon to Guwahati cancelled with effect from May 12

15) Train Number 07541 Inter city special from Siliguri to Dhubri cancelled with effect from May 12

16) Train Number 07542 Inter city special from Dhubri to Siliguri Junction cancelled with effect from May 12

17) Train Number 07525 DEMU special from Siliguri Junction to New Bongaigaon cancelled with effect from May 12

18) Train Number 07526 DEMU special from New Bongaigaon to Siliguri Junction cancelled with effect from May 13

Cancelled trains due to track maintenance

1) Train Number 05960 Express Special from Dibrugarh Town to Howrah Junction journey commencing on May 14, May 15

2) Train Number 05959 Express Special from Howrah Junction to Dibrugarh Town journey commencing on May 16

3) Train Number 05961 Express Special from Howrah Junction to Dibrugarh Town journey commencing on May 17

4) Train Number 03033 Express Special from Howrah Junction to Katihar journey commencing from May 13 to May 17

5) Train Number 03034 Express Special from Katihar to Howrah Junction journey commencing from May 14 to May 18

6) Train Number 03141 Express Special from Sealdah to New Alipurduar journey commencing from May 13 to May 17

7) Train Number 03142 Express Special from New Alipurduar to Sealdah journey commencing from May 14 to May 18

8) Train Number 03163 Express Special from Sealdah to Saharsa Junction journey commencing from May 14 to May 17

9) Train Number 03164 Express Special from Saharsa Junction to Sealdah journey commencing from May 15 to May 18

10) Train Number 03145 Express Special from Kolkata to Radhikapur journey commencing from May 14 to May 17

11) Train Number 03146 Express Special from Radhikapur to Kolkata journey commencing from May 15 to May 18

12) Train Number 03063 Express Special from Howrah Junction to Balurghat journey commencing on May 13, May 14, May 17

13) Train Number 03064 Express Special from Balurghat to Howrah Junction journey commencing on May 13, May 14, May 17