Indian Railways cancels 42 passenger trains to prioritise coal rake movement; some trains to be restored soon

Cancelled Train Services: Indian Railways has cancelled as many as 42 passenger trains in a bid to prioritize the movement of coal rake across the country to deal with a shortage of the vital input at thermal power plants. According to the national transporter, while 40 of these passenger trains will remain cancelled till 24 May 2022, the other two trains will be restored by 8 May 2022. The national transporter, which has prioritized the movement of coal rakes across the country in the last few weeks, has pushed in 86 per cent of its open wagons towards carrying the essential item to power thermal power plants, a PTI report said.

A spokesperson for the Indian Railways network was quoted in the report saying that the total number of passenger trains cancelled is 40, which includes previously cancelled train services. The total number of train trips cancelled is 1,081, which will remain cancelled till 24 May 2022, the railway spokesperson said. According to him, while most of the affected trains (34 number of trains) fall in the jurisdiction of the South East Central Railway zone, the Northern Railway zone has cancelled a total of eight trains, two of these trains will be restored by 8 May 2022.

According to the report, while 26 number of mail and express trains have been affected, 16 passenger special trains or MEMUs (Mainline Electric Multiple Units) have been affected due to the focus on the movement of coal. It further said the central government expects the demand for electricity to rise this month, and hence, it wants to move as much coal as possible in various states to the power production plants. As per official data, Indian Railways, following the cancellation of train services, has raised the average daily loading of coal rakes to more than 400 per day, which is the highest in the last five years, the report added.