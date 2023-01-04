Indian Railways cancels 271 trains on Jan 4! How to check your train status and get a full refund

The Indian Railways completely cancelled 271 trains due to the poor visibility caused by the dense fog situation in the country or maintenance-related issues. Some of the trains that were cancelled include the Ekta Naga to Ahmadabad Shatabadi Express and the Gorakhpur to Anand Vihar Express, Kotdwara to Delhi Junction Siddhabali Janshatabdi and Howrah to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Duronto Express

The Indian Railways also short-terminated 35 trains. On the other hand, the source of 34 trains was changed. Some of the rescheduled trains include the Howrah to Delhi Junction to Siddhabali Janshtabdi, Kotdwara to Kalka to Delhi Junction, and the Delhi to Chhatrapati Chhatrapati Maharaj Express. In addition, 16 other trains were diverted.

The affected trains are part of the Western, Northern, Eastern, and Southern Railway networks. More than 200 trains were cancelled every day since January.

Here’s how you can check if your train is cancelled, rescheduled, diverted or source-changed

• Visit the official website of IRCTC — www.irctc.co.in

• Find the tab ‘PNR status’ on the homepage and click on it

• You will be landing on ‘Passenger Current Status Enquiry’ page

• Enter the PNR number present in the ticket from your booking on the top left corner of the train ticket

• Status of your train will be displayed

If a person wants to see the entire list of cancelled trains, they should click on the Exceptional Trains section on the railway website. You can also get information from NTES app.

What to do if your train is cancelled

IRCTC states that people who have bought tickets online will get an automatic full refund of fare on the confirmed or (Reservation Against Cancellation) RAC e-tickets. The amount will be credited into the source account which shall reflect in the account in 3-7 business days from the scheduled departure of the train. “No action required on the part of users.

“Users are also requested not to give a response to any false call received in this regard of claiming a fast refund and asking for your credentials in any form. IRCTC never asks for user credentials for making a refund.” says an IRCTC notice.

How to track the cancellation status of my cancelled ticket?

If the train is cancelled, the e-ticket will be automatically cancelled and the user will receive an SMS informing him/her about the cancellation of the e-ticket.

To check the cancellation status of such tickets, Please login to the IRCTC

e-ticketing website, log in to your account, and visit ‘My Account’. The user can check ‘Ticket Cancellation History’ under the ‘Transactions’ tab.

To check the refund status of cancelled tickets, follow the same process and check ‘Ticket Refund History’ under ‘My Transactions