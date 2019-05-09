Indian Railways busts train ticket racket in Mumbai! Fake cancer certificates submitted for concession in fare

Indian Railways' firm vigilance busts a big racket in Mumbai! In the latest development from the Western Railways (WR) headquartered in Mumbai, the zone's authorities have busted a racket in which forged cancer patient certificates were submitted in order to obtain reserved train tickets at a concession. The Railway Ministry provides a concession of around 50 to 100 per cent on the basic fare in various train classes to cancer patients. These patients also get preference under the emergency quota for confirmed seats. According to a PTI report, WR's Vigilance Department acted on a tip-off and seized 74 such forged cancer concession certificates from the ticket reservation centre at Dadar in Mumbai. A senior WR official was quoted in the report saying that the forged forms used by the people have the stamp and signature of a famous city-based oncologist. Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), WR stated that they have recovered 74 such forms from the Dadar reservation centre but the accused managed to escape. He added that the doctors whose signatures appear on the concession forms have denied any involvement in the case. The authorities are probing further and may also take assistance from the Mumbai police since it is a case of forgery. A person travelling on a reserved train ticket got the same by using one such fake concession form on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Varanasi Mahanagari Express was detrained at Jabalpur. Meanwhile, according to an earlier report, people can no longer misuse the IRCTC website, which is the Indian Railways' e-ticketing arm. A cyber crime cell is likely to be set up by the Railway Ministry in order to prevent the misuse of the automation software on the ticket booking website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), irctc.co.in. A committee had been constituted by the Railway Board to explore the feasibility of setting up such a cell. The six-member committee for discussing the cyber cell set up would consist of senior officials from various directorates including engineers from CRIS, computerization and information systems, signalling and telecom, vigilance officer and security officials.