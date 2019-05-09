Indian Railways busts train ticket racket in Mumbai! Fake cancer certificates submitted for concession in fare

By: |
Published: May 9, 2019 5:09:31 PM

The authorities busted a racket in which forged cancer patient certificates were submitted in order to obtain reserved train tickets at a concession. Railway Ministry provides a concession of 50-100% on basic fare to cancer patients.

WR?s Vigilance Department acted on a tip-off and seized 74 such forged cancer concession certificates from the ticket reservation centre at Dadar

Indian Railways’ firm vigilance busts a big racket in Mumbai! In the latest development from the Western Railways (WR) headquartered in Mumbai, the zone’s authorities have busted a racket in which forged cancer patient certificates were submitted in order to obtain reserved train tickets at a concession. The Railway Ministry provides a concession of around 50 to 100 per cent on the basic fare in various train classes to cancer patients. These patients also get preference under the emergency quota for confirmed seats. According to a PTI report, WR’s Vigilance Department acted on a tip-off and seized 74 such forged cancer concession certificates from the ticket reservation centre at Dadar in Mumbai.

A senior WR official was quoted in the report saying that the forged forms used by the people have the stamp and signature of a famous city-based oncologist. Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), WR stated that they have recovered 74 such forms from the Dadar reservation centre but the accused managed to escape. He added that the doctors whose signatures appear on the concession forms have denied any involvement in the case.

The authorities are probing further and may also take assistance from the Mumbai police since it is a case of forgery. A person travelling on a reserved train ticket got the same by using one such fake concession form on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Varanasi Mahanagari Express was detrained at Jabalpur.

Meanwhile, according to an earlier report, people can no longer misuse the IRCTC website, which is the Indian Railways’ e-ticketing arm. A cyber crime cell is likely to be set up by the Railway Ministry in order to prevent the misuse of the automation software on the ticket booking website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), irctc.co.in.

A committee had been constituted by the Railway Board to explore the feasibility of setting up such a cell. The six-member committee for discussing the cyber cell set up would consist of senior officials from various directorates including engineers from CRIS, computerization and information systems, signalling and telecom, vigilance officer and security officials.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Indian Railways busts train ticket racket in Mumbai! Fake cancer certificates submitted for concession in fare
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition