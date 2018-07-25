Indian Railways’ bullet train project delayed by 50 years until PM Modi came: Piyush Goyal

Hitting out at the Congress, Goyal said: “They should be happy that the bullet train project which they could not implement, this government is doing it. The money which they couldn’t bring, we got it at a minimal interest.”

Claiming that Railways was used for “political reasons” earlier, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday slammed the previous governments for not being able to bring the Bullet Train.

“Earlier, Railways was used for political reasons. So many schemes were announced, but there was scarcity of budget to work on all the schemes. We ensured that wherever the land is available and the work is important, it is being done on a priority basis.

“Our plan is to have separate toilets for men and women, water facilities, upgraded waiting rooms and other facilities in every station in the country,” he told the Lok Sabha in response to a question.

“The Prime Minister has a vision to make India a technology power so that people get world-class facilities. The bullet train technology has arrived in India after a delay of 50 years because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come now.”

“We got a loan of Rs 1.08 lakh crore for 50 years at an interest of 0.1 per cent from Japan. We want to develop a network of speed rail in the country.

“The government also ensured transfer of technology, so that it helps in ‘Make in India’ and contributes in improving the economy,” he added.

Hitting out at the Congress, Goyal said: “They should be happy that the bullet train project which they could not implement, this government is doing it. The money which they couldn’t bring, we got it at a minimal interest.”

“The pace at which the work of track maintenance is being done now in one year, that was never possible in three years of UPA government. During 2012-13, only 800 kms of electrification was done, while we electrified 4,100 kms last year. We also laid 4,500 kms of new tracks in a year,” he said to a question by Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge on bullet trains, doubling of tracks, electrification and laying of new tracks.