India’s Second Bullet Train Project: Survey begins for high-speed train corridor between these cities

March 13, 2021 2:00 PM

India's first Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train corridor is going to be 508 km long and is based on Japan’s E5 Shinkansen technology.

Seven new Bullet train projects will completed using the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

India is moving forward with its second Bullet train project after Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed train corridor. From Friday, 12th March, LiDAR or Light Detection and Ranging survey started for the proposed High Speed Rail Corridor between Mumbai and Nagpur. It will be part of the Detailed Project Report or DPR. India’s proposed second bullet train project will pass through cities in Maharshtra like Shahapur, Igatpuri, Nashik, Mehkar, Malegaon, Pulgaon, Wardha and Khapri and will be 736-km long, PTI said quoting a release by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL). The LiDar technology used in the survey expedites the process and the survey with all the data is expected to be finished in just 3-4 months against 10-12 months taken usually for such work, it said.

LiDAR surveys are done by using state-of-the-art technology in which aerial LiDAR and imagery sensors are fitted over an aeroplane and the airborne devises capture the data related to ground survey. High-power 100 megapixel cameras are used in the LiDAR technlogy to get a clear picture of the surrounding structures, trees and other minute ground details and topography.

Also Read: Wow! Indian Railways eyes 7 more bullet train corridors; all will be open to PPP investments

NHSRCL has proposals to conduct these surveys and prepare the DPR for seven High Speed Rail Corridors in India. Apart from Mumbai-Nagpur, other proposed Bullet train projects are 459 kilometres long Delhi-Amritsar corridor, Varanasi-Howrah corridor, 865 kilometres long Delhi-Varanasi corridor, Delhi-Ahmedabad corridor, 711 kilometres long Mumbai-Hyderabad corridor and 435 kilometres long Chennai-Mysore corridor. Last year, the Railway Board Chairman and CEO, Vinod Kumar Yadav said that these seven new Bullet train projects will completed using the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

India’s first Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train corridor is going to be 508 km long and is based on Japan’s E5 Shinkansen technology. Modi govt’s ambitious railway project will boast speeds of over 300 km per hour.

