Indian Railways builds longest electrified tunnel in record time! Key features of this game-changing project

The 6.6 km long tunnel is situated between Cherlopalli and Rapuru railway stations and is part of the new Obulavaripalli-Venkatachalam railway line.

Another big record by Indian Railways! The South Central Railway zone has successfully commissioned the longest electrified tunnel. The 6.6 km long tunnel is situated between Cherlopalli and Rapuru railway stations and is part of the new Obulavaripalli-Venkatachalam railway line. On 25 June 2019, two freight trains successfully ran between the two stations, marking the full-scale operation of the newly built electrified line, thereby opening up viable railway connectivity between Krishnapatnam Port and its hinterland areas for freight train services. The tunnel has been completed in a record time of 43 months, enabling Indian Railways to start freight operations on this crucial line, which has reduced the distance between Krishnapatnam Port and its hinterland areas by 60 km.

At present, a goods train takes an average time of 10 hours to travel from Krishnapatnam Port to Obulavaripalli. On the newly electrified line, the travel time gets reduced to about 5 hours, thereby resulting in a saving of travel time by 5 hours. The tunnel is a game changer in the freight operations of the zone. It has paved the way to operate freight trains in Obulavaripalli-Venkatachalam-Krishnapatnam Port line for a distance of 113 Km. Now, the section is notified for commercial freight operations as well. Take a look at some of the salient features of the tunnel: