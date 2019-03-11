Indian Railways breathtaking train rides! All mountain rails to have European-style glass roof coaches

All mountain railways in the country will now have vistadome coaches

Indian Railways takes another initiative for providing a memorable experience to its passengers! Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was recently quoted in a PTI report saying that all mountain railways in the country will now have Vistadome coaches, which will allow passengers to enjoy the breathtaking scenic beauty of hilly terrains and mountains. The mountain railways are the railway lines that were built in the mountainous regions of the country. The latest addition of Vistadome or glass-enclosed coaches has been made in the Nilgiri Mountain Railway line. With the positive feedback on this initiative by the Railway Ministry, an order for hundred Vistadome coaches have been given to the concerned production unit, according to Piyush Goyal.

Vistadome coaches in trains are the are European-style ones which have been designed to provide panoramic view to passengers, while improving the comfort of travel. These coaches have been provided with large windows on the sides and also with glass panels on the roof of the trains, for a memorable viewing experience. According to the report, some broad-gauge Vistadome coaches are already running between Dadar in Mumbai and Madgoan in Araku Valley and also in the Kashmir Valley. Vistadome coaches, with glass celings have comfortable chairs that can rotate in the direction of travel.

Four mountain railways have been provided with Vistadome coaches and in total, 11 Vistadome coaches are presently in service. Out of them, four are in Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, two are in Kalka-Shimla Railway, one in Kangra Valley Railway and one in Matheran Hill Railway. Two meter-gauge coaches have been modified to Vistadome coach by the Golden Rock Workshop in Tiruchirappalli for the Niligiri Mountain Railway line.

Piyush Goyal added that there are plans to manufacture as many as 18 more coaches to Vistadome ones in the next three months for Kalka-Shimla, Kangra Valley, Patalpani-Kalkund section in Madhya Pradesh and Mailani-Nanpara section in Uttar Pradesh. In addition to this, another 69 more such coaches will be planned in the year 2019-20 to make it 100. This is another attempt by Indian Railways to elevate passenger experience and also promote tourism in the country.