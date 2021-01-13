  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian Railways breaks another stereotype! Runs first goods train with an all-woman crew; details here

January 13, 2021

According to the Western Railway zone, this was a first of its kind for the zonal railway, which ran its first manned goods train with an all women crew.

women crew, goods trainOn 5 January 2021, an all female crew piloted a goods train from Vasai Road in Maharashtra to Vadodara in the state of Gujarat.

Indian Railways breaks another stereotype! In a major breakthrough, the Western Railway zone has recently operated the first goods train with an all female staff crew. On 5 January 2021, an all female crew piloted a goods train from Vasai Road in Maharashtra to Vadodara in the state of Gujarat. With this, the national transporter has set an example that no job is beyond the capacity of women to perform as well as to excel. According to a press release issued by the Western Railway zone, the goods train that departed from Vasai Road to the city of Vadodara was helmed by Kumkum Suraj Dongre- the Loco Pilot, Udita Verma- the Assistant Loco Pilot and Akansha Rai- the Goods Guard.

According to the Western Railway zone, this was a first of its kind for the zonal railway, which ran its first manned goods train with an all women crew. The railway zone further stated that very few women come forward to join these posts due to the grueling nature of the job of guards and loco pilots, which also involves travelling long distances. The Western Railway zone believes that this move will be a game changer as well as an inspiration for other women to take up such challenging jobs in Indian Railways.

Indian Railways’ Western zone is always encouraging the participation of women in each and every department of the national transporter, including the heavy duty jobs which were earlier considered as men’s domain. According to the zonal railway, there are female porters across various railway stations of the Bhavnagar Division. Also, Preeti Kumari is the Western Railway zone’s first motor woman to run Mumbai suburban local trains. Now, the women of India are ready to accept challenging jobs and proving their abilities beyond the threshold of household chores, the Western Railway zone added.

