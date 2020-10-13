Indian Railways boost for Make in India! CLW produces Tejas Express electric locos; see features here

Each of these WAP-5 type Tejas electric locomotives has a capacity of 6000 HP.

Indian Railways gives a boost to ‘Make in India’ with ‘Tejas’ electric locomotives! The Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) recently turned out the first batch of Tejas Express locos for Push and Pull operations with aerodynamically designed WAP-5 (locomotive number 35012 and 35013) passenger electric locomotives. According to details shared by the locomotive manufacturing factory of the national transporter, these electric locomotives have been introduced to reduce air drags at higher speed for more energy efficiency and also they are dynamically stable during high speed train operations. Each of these WAP-5 type Tejas electric locomotives has a capacity of 6000 HP.

Both of the electric locomotives have been equipped with the latest IGBT based propulsion system and they are capable to run at a speed of 160 km per hour each. According to Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, these two Tejas electric locomotives will work in Push – Pull mode for operations in premium passenger trains of Indian Railways. For improving the maneuvering skill of loco pilots, the driver desks of these electric locomotives have also been ergonomically re-modified. In order to directly supply power to the coaches and pantry cars, composite converters have also been provided in these locomotives. The loco manufacturing factory stated that this will eliminate the need for separate diesel power generator cars.

According to Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, the Tejas electric locomotives are pollution free, noise free and are eco friendly Green locomotives. These ‘Make in India’ electric locomotives are more energy efficient and they require less maintenance. Besides, it is being said that these electric locos will save a lot of loco shunting time. These Tejas electric locomotives will be utilized to haul premium express passenger trains over the Indian Railways network, the CLW added. The factory produced a total of 40 electric locomotives last month. With this, the CLW has developed 135 locos in 2020-21 in just a period of 119 working days.