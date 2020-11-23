Indian Railways bio-toilets to be part of B-school curriculum; details here

Indian Railways has approved the Indian School of Business (ISB) to use the study by them on the train bio-toilets as business school's curriculum.

Indian Railways’ use of bio-toilets in its train coaches will now be part of management school classrooms! The use of bio-toilets in train coaches will be a case study, focusing on its development as well as installation that has been approved by the national transporter. Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has approved the Indian School of Business (ISB) to use the study by them on the train bio-toilets as business school’s curriculum, according to a PTI report. The approval letter from the national transporter said Indian Railways has given the authority to ISB to use the case study as well as authorizes other educational institutions or organizations to utilize the case study. Besides, the use of Indian Railways’ images and logos as displayed within the case has been approved as well.

A senior official was quoted in the report saying that there are two major takeaways from the Indian Railways’ bio-toilet project. One is that it is eco-friendly and the installation of bio-toilets in train coaches has resulted in cleaner railway stations and rails. The second takeaway is that with the use of bio-toilets in train coaches, the corrosion in rails has minimized, eventually extending the life of the rails. An MoU has been signed by Indian Railways with ISB and on the basis of this agreement, they can also take it to other management schools. For management schools, the model of bio-toilet was perfect as it highlighted the development of sustainable technology and how Indian Railways has managed to go big with the concept, the official said.

According to the report, the study mentions how in the year 2011 the first prototype train with bio-toilets started from Gwalior and how by 2014, the project was scaled up. In less than a period of ten years (between the years 2011 and 2020), as many as 245,775 bio-toilets were installed by Indian Railways in a total of 68,694 train coaches.

The impact of bio-toilets’ fitment was studied by Tata Energy Research Institute (TERI) and the institute found that with the adoption of bio-toilets, the burden of cleaning the railway tracks as well as subsequent manual scavenging was eliminated. In turn, this improved the respect for labor and manual scavengers were provided with alternate jobs that improved their livelihood, the study said. It further mentioned that the move resulted in saving 5.4 million litres of water per day spent earlier on the washing of railway track at the train stations. It was also estimated by TERI that this reduced carbon dioxide equivalent to 155 tonnes per annum.