Indian Railways big move to check ‘water-shortage’ in trains! check details

Revealing details, Indian Railways stated that with all the three pumps working simultaneously, the new system will take 5.23 minutes for filling up two trains of 24 coaches.

No more “water-shortage” in Indian Railways trains! Indian Railways has introduced “quick water system” which will fill a 24-coach train with water in just six minutes. Apart from this, multiple trains can be filled with water simultaneously. This modern high-pressure coach watering system has been commissioned at Bhagalpur Junction railway station (BGP) in Bihar. This will help in saving water, ensure minimum wastage of water, and allow for lesser manual interference, etc. Indian Railways has stated that it received several “complaints related to water shortage” in train coaches. However, the national transporter has said that the new system will resolve the problem and reduce passenger complaints.

Earlier, Indian Railways used to fill water in trains with the help of four-inch pipes. This new system uses six-inch pipes and high power motors. The water will now be filled in train coaches with the help of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA). This centralized system is equipped with flow meters. These flow meters can track how much water is being filled into the coaches. Thereby it has the capability to reduce water shortage.

The new water filling system has a few salient features- minimum wastage of water, minimum manual interface, optimum power consumption, flexibility of operation on D.G set and in auto and manual mode. The requirement of water flow during enroute coach watering varies from 24 m3/hr. min to max 180 to 200 m3/hr. and head varies from 28 to 34 meter. However, this is difficult to maintain by a single pump unit. In this system, total three unit of 40 H.P of each capacity and one unit of the same capacity as stand buy pump have been installed, Indian Railways stated.

Revealing details, Indian Railways stated that with all the three pumps working simultaneously, the new system will take 5.23 minutes for filling up two trains of 24 coaches.