Indian Railways' big gift to Andhra Pradesh! RVNL commissions doubling of record 69 km rail line; details

October 27, 2020

Recently, the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a PSU under Railway Ministry, completed as well as commissioned 69 kilometres of doubling of the railway line between Uppaluru-Gudivada-Moturu and Gudivada-Machilipatnam.

This new railway line has huge potential to ignite the economy of Andhra Pradesh's Central Coastal Belt.

Boost to Indian Railways infrastructure in Andhra! The national transporter gives a big gift to the people of Andhra Pradesh this festive season. Recently, the national transporter made a rail line doubling record of around 70 kilometres and it has been commissioned in one go between Uppaluru-Gudivada-Moturu section and Gudivada-Machilipatnam section in the state of Andhra Pradesh. According to South Central Railways, on 22 October 2020, the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a PSU under Railway Ministry, completed as well as commissioned 69 kilometres of doubling of the railway line between Uppaluru-Gudivada-Moturu and Gudivada-Machilipatnam, creating the highest such achievement on the Indian Railways network.

The zonal railway further stated that the newly commissioned double line section forms part of the Vijayawada-Gudivada-Bhimavaram-Narsapur, Narsapur-Nidadavolu and Gudivada-Machilipatnam electrification and doubling project, which is being executed at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore. The plans for this railway project were formalized by Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry and work was entrusted to RVNL. Accordingly, the execution of this railway project has been taken up in different phases.

According to South Central Railways, 124 kilometres out of the total length of 221 kilometres of the project, is now completed while the balance of 97 kilometres is due for completion by mid-2021. The record 69 kilometres commissioning of double rail line was achieved by RVNL by first completing the Gudivada-Machilipatnam section. This was followed by completion of the Uppaluru-Gudivada-Moturu sections. As a result, the complete stretch of 69 kilometres has been opened for traffic in one-go, it said.

This new railway line has huge potential to ignite the economy of Andhra Pradesh’s Central Coastal Belt. The new double rail line is also expected to strengthen rail transport infrastructure for seamless movement of freight as well as passenger traffic on rails and serve public aspirations in several ways, the South Central Railway added.

