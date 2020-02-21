Indian Railways’ big gift for rail employees! New HRMS app to allow staff to access data related to service

It will be a single-window communication system between Indian Railways administration and employees.

Indian Railways’ big gift for railway employees! Recently, an HRMS Mobile App has launched by Chairman, Railway Board, Vinod Kumar Yadav! The app has been designed and developed by Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS). Now, all Indian Railways employees can see data related to their service and if required, they can communicate with the administration for any changes. With this app, an employee will be able to view his/her historical data since the date of joining in Indian Railways including details related to increments, postings, leaves, promotions, awards, training, transfers, and composition of family as per records and nominations for retirement benefits. Currently, this information is not readily available to Indian Railways employees.

The app is expected to bring transparency to the administration. It will be a single-window communication system between Indian Railways administration and employees. At present in Indian Railways, a comprehensive exercise of data entry and validation related to service records of the staff is going on. In this module, the data of 93 per cent (11.19 lakh) serving Indian Railways employees have already been collected so far.

Besides, information that is related to their profile, as well as a scanned copy of their service record, the Indian Railways employees, can also view e-service records. The e-service record is compiled based on an entry made in the HRMS app. Also, scanned copies of the employees’ =physical service records are available. According to the national transporter, it is a crucial milestone in the computerization of Human Resource (HR) related functionalities in Indian Railways.

The HRMS Employee Mobile App for Indian Railways is available on Google Play Store. In order to access their records, the staff needs to register by providing IPAS No/PF No, following which an OTP will be sent to their mobile number. They will have to enter OTP in order to complete the registration process. In case, the mobile number is not available, the Railway Board’s establishment section may be contacted to furnish access to this app.