Indian Railways big gift for passengers! Special trains with over 50 lakh seats to run this festive season

Indian Railways big gift passengers! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has made special arrangements for the upcoming festive season of Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja. In order to cater to the huge rush of passengers during the upcoming festive season, the Railway Ministry has directed to begin services of running special trains across the Indian Railways network. According to a Rashtriya Sahara report, Indian Railways has arranged for over 50 lakh new additional berths during the festive season, for the ease and convenience of passengers. In this regard, all zonal railway networks across the country have made plans to run special trains on the basis of waiting lists, within the regular train operations. As many as 177 special train services will begin from prominent railway stations across the country, which will complete as many as 4081 journeys during the upcoming festive season.

Generally, during the festive months of Chhath Puja, Dussehra and Diwali, Indian Railways passengers are not able to get train tickets even through waiting lists. The berths of trains during these months are booked almost four months in advance, due to the excess demand. The special train services will begin from the prominent railway stations of all zonal railway networks from the festival of Dussehra.

Special train services will begin from metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai to destinations such as Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar. The full list of all Indian Railway zones which will run special train services with their total number of journeys are as follows:

Northern Railways will run 32 special trains with 466 journeys

North Central Railway will run 6 special trains with 156 journeys

North Eastern Railway will run 3 special trains with 36 journeys

Northeast Frontier Railway will run 3 special trains with 60 journeys

North Western Railway will run 15 special trains with 472 journeys

Eastern Railway will run 9 special trains with 76 journeys

East Central Railway will run 4 special trains with 16 journeys

East Coast Railway will run 6 special trains with 130 journeys

Southern Railway will run 19 special trains with 464 journeys

South Central Railway will run 14 special trains with 354 journeys

South Eastern Railways will run 8 special trains with 160 journeys

South East Central Railways will run 1 special train with 2 journeys

South Western Railway will run 13 special trains with 910 journeys

Central Railway will run 17 special trains with 126 journeys

Western Railway will run 16 special trains with 298 journeys

West Central Railway will run 11 special trains with 355 journeys

Hence, Indian Railways has planned to run a total number of 177 special train services with as many as 4081 journeys