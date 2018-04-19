Indian Railways big gift for Mumbaikars! Mumbai suburban rail stations to undergo massive redevelopment

Under the redevelopment plan, MRVC will develop FOBs (Foot Over Bridges), elevated decks, skywalks etc.

Mumbai suburban stations redevelopment: Mumbai suburban railways, the lifeline of Mumbaikars, may soon undergo major transformation as Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways under the station redevelopment initiative, has identified 19 suburban railway stations across the city for redevelopment. The execution for the redevelopment of suburban railway stations will be carried out by Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC). Under the redevelopment plan, MRVC will develop FOBs (Foot Over Bridges), elevated decks, skywalks etc. Out of the selected 19 stations, 7 of the stations are on the Central Line, 4 of the stations are on the Harbour Line and 8 of the stations are on the Western Line.

The 19 suburban railway stations, which have been selected on the basis of their foot-fall are Mumbai Central, Jogeshwari, Kandivli, Mira Road, Bhayandar, Vasai Road, Nallasopara, Virar, Bhandup, Mulund, Thane, Dombivli, Shahad, Neral, Kasara, GTB Nagar, Chembur, Govandi and Mankhurd. The redevelopment of over 600 railway stations across the nation was announced by Modi government in Union Budget 2018.

Recently, the FOB on the south side of Kandivali railway station of Western Railway was closed. According to a Western Railway press release, the step was taken in order to provide better infrastructure. As the deck of the existing FOB had heavily deteriorated and was repaired many times in the past, further repair was not possible. So, the railways decided to replace the old FOB with a new one. In addition to this, under Western Railway, an additional FOB is being constructed at Jogeshwari railway station and a new FOB will be built to connect platform 8 and 9 of Andheri railway station, according to a Mumbaimirror report. In order to increase safety of railways passengers across Mumbai suburban railway stations, the work of raising 421 platforms across Central and Western Railway suburban sections, started in 2015 and till last month, 344 platforms have already been raised. For the overall completion of the development work, the month of July has been targeted by the Railway Ministry.

Also in the month of February, 3 FOBs were built by Indian Army at Elphinstone Road, Currey Road and Ambivli in Mumbai. The FOB at Elphinstone Road, which was damaged last year due to a stampede, was built by the army in a record time of 117 days.