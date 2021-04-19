Indian Railways’ big effort to fight COVID-19; Readies over 4,000 isolation coaches

As many as 4,002 converted coaches are available with Indian Railways in its 16 zones.

Indian Railways Covid Care Coches: Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has converted its coaches into COVID-19 care Coches. At present, according to the Railway Ministry, as many as 4,002 converted coaches are available with Indian Railways in its 16 zones and these covid care coaches can be made available for the state governments on request, according to ANI. Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Modi government is leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 50 COVID-19 isolation coaches with a total of 800 number of beds are ready at Shakur Basti railway station. Besides, 25 coaches will be available at Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi. The national transporter can set up over 3 lakh isolation beds across the country on states’ demand, the minister added.

According to the Railway Ministry, isolation covid care coaches have started functioning at Nandurbar, in the state of Maharashtra with COVID-19 positive patients being admitted. The covid care isolation coaches at Nandurbar have been covered with layered gunnies as well as water drip system for lowering the temperature.

Meanwhile, the ministry issued a statement saying that in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, controlling spitting as well as act of similar nature due to any person not covering his/her face by wearing a face mask and entering railway premises including trains is crucial to avoid the creation of unclean and unhygienic conditions which may cause danger to life and public health.

Accordingly, in order to prevent spitting and similar acts as well as to ensure wearing of face masks or face covers by all passengers or rail users at railway premises including trains, fines up to an amount of Rs 500 under Indian Railways Rules 2012 (penalties for activities affecting the cleanliness at railway premises) shall be imposed by railway authorities authorized for the purpose from people not wearing face masks in railway premises including trains.