Indian Railways’ Bhuj station to be revamped! RLDA invites RFP to appoint consultant for station redevelopment

To appoint a consultant for the redevelopment of Bhuj station in Kutch, Gujarat, RLDA has invited Request of Proposal.

Indian Railways’ Bhuj railway station redevelopment: Indian Railways to give a swanky makeover to Bhuj station! To appoint a consultant for the redevelopment of Bhuj station in Kutch, Gujarat, the Rail Land Development Authority has invited Request of Proposal (RFP). According to RLDA, the Bhuj station will be redeveloped under the PPP model. The consultant who is selected will be responsible for conducting the feasibility study, urban designing, master planning, engineering as well as for the preparation of a DPR (detailed project report) for the Bhuj station’s redevelopment, which falls under the Western Railway zone of Indian Railways. For participation in the bidding process, the last date for applying is 12 August 2020.

Bhuj railway station redevelopment: Top facts

1. The project’s key objective is upgrading the Bhuj railway station building with a focus on improving the experience of passengers.

2. The redeveloped station will boast adequate space for queuing at the ticket booking counters as well as upgraded concourse hall along with larger circulating areas.

3. Besides, various modern facilities will be introduced like proper parking areas, modernized waiting rooms, passenger-friendly ticket booking offices, better toilet facilities, along with green initiatives such as vertical gardens and rainwater harvesting.

4. With impressive architecture, new aesthetic, and clean platforms, the national transporter is eyeing to offer a never-before travel experience to railway passengers.

5. For the redevelopment of Bhuj station, the collective cost for the DPR preparation has been estimated at Rs 74.93 lakh.

Besides the station building’s redevelopment, commercial development encompassing all land use categories such as commercial, residential, hospital, hotel, institutional, warehousing, etc., envisioned for commercialization as well as generation of revenues, will also be facilitated by RLDA. For this, space will be provided in the redeveloped railway station building and on nearby railway land. RLDA is redeveloping as many as 62 railway stations across the country on a self-sustainable PPP model, in synergy with the Modi government’s Smart City Projects.