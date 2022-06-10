Indian Railways’ Bharat Gaurav train to have on-board facility for yoga

The first ‘Bharat Gaurav’ train of Indian Railways will take pilgrims and devotees to destinations that are associated with the life of Lord Ram in India and Nepal. The Bharat Gaurav train will depart from Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station on International Yoga Day on 21 June 2022. The ‘Bharat Gaurav’ train will have on-board facility for practicing yoga, according to sources quoted in a PTI report. The interior of the coaches will be decorated with posters and artwork highlighting various themes, they further said. The 10-coach Bharat Gaurav train being operated on the Shri Ramayana Yatra Circuit will be theme based, with each train coach depicting India’s culture and traditions.

According to the sources quoted in the report, two of the train coaches have been dedicated to yoga. They further mentioned that an instructor will be present on the train to showcase various asanas. Thus, passengers who are interested will be able to perform them in the coach itself, they added. Interestingly, Bharat Gaurav will also be the first tourist train service to cross international borders and travel to the neighbouring country Nepal. Indian Railways’ Bharat Gaurav train will also be the first such train for tourists with all third AC class coaches.

The Bharat Gaurav train will take 18 days to complete the journey and the train will cover a total of eight states and 12 cities across the country. The total capacity of the Bharat Gaurav train is 600, out of which around 450 seats have been booked already. The cost of each ticket for this tour package is Rs 65,000. The coaches of the Bharat Gaurav train will be officially unveiled on June 17.

Onboard, the passengers will be offered freshly cooked vegetarian food. Bharat Gaurav will also boast CCTVs and an infotainment system and also, guards will ensure security on board. According to IRCTC, the final Covid vaccination certificate is mandatory for passengers to get on board.