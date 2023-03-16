Indian Railways’ Bharat Gaurav train to embark on 18-day ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ from April 7

To promote pilgrimage tourism, Indian Railways will launch an 18-day “Shri Ramayana Yatra” through a Bharat Gaurav deluxe AC tourist train, officials said on Wednesday. On April 7, the train will start its journey from Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station and cover prominent places associated with the life of Lord Rama.

In the country, so far, 26 Bharat Gaurav trains have been launched. For each coach, the train has improved security features like CCTV cameras and security guards.

The train’s first halt will be in Ayodhya. In this historic city, tourists will visit Saryuaarti, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, and Hanuman temple, the officials said. The subsequent destination will be Sitamarhi in Bihar from where tourists will be visiting Sita’s birthplace and Ram Janki Temple in Janakpur (Nepal) which will be covered by road.

After Sitamarhi, the train will proceed to Buxar. Here the sightseeing would include Rameshwarnath temple, Ramrekhaghat, followed by a dip into the holy river Ganga. The next destination will be Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, where travellers will visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the corridor, Tulsi Mandir, and Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir.

The passengers, on completion, will be taken to Shringverpur, Prayagraj, and Chitrakoot by road.

Further, the next halt of the train will be Nasik. Here the visit to Trimbakeshwar temple and Panchvati will be done. The next destination after Nashik will be Hampi (the ancient Krishkindha city).

On this train tour, Rameshwaram will be the next destination. The next halt is at Bhadrachalam, Andhra Pradesh. The last stop is Nagpur. On the 18th day of its journey, the train returns to Delhi. In this entire tour, guests will be travelling roughly 7,500 km, the officials said.

Packages:

Rs 1,14,065 per person for 2AC

Rs 1,46,545 for 1AC class cabin

Rs 1,68,950 for 1AC coupe

Features in the train:

Sensor-based washroom functions

Modern kitchen

Shower cubicles in coaches

Two fine-dining restaurants

Foot massagers