Indian Railways’ Bharat Gaurav Tourist train embarks on ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra’ – Here’s all you need to know about the tour package

Indian Railways‘ Bharat Gaurav Tourist train has embarked for ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra: Puri – Kasi – Ayodhya’ tour package on Saturday.

This is the first tourist train originating from the two Telugu states – Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It commenced its journey from Secunderabad railway station under the banner of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” programme.

During the journey, the boarding and deboarding facility is available at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Simachalam, and Vizianagaram.

List of places to visit:-

The 8 nights and nine days journey involves visiting important and historical places in Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj.

Puri – Lord Jagannath Temple

Konark – Sun Temple and Beach

Gaya – Vishnu Pada Temple

Varanasi – Kashi Vishwanath temple and Corridor, Kashi Vishalakshi temple, Annapurna Devi temple, evening Ganga Aarti

Ayodhya – Ram Janma Bhoomi, Hanumangarhi and Aarti at Sarayu river

Prayagraj – Triveni Sangam, Hanuman Mandir, and Shankar Viman Mandapam

Seats:-

The tourist train comprises both AC and Sleeper Class coaches. Reflecting the passenger interest to the unique initiative, yatris from all the 9 stopping stations (including Secunderabad) spread across the two Telugu states have come forward to avail the opportunity. All the 700 seats on the train have been completely booked.

In a statement, Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railways (SCR) said, “Bharat Gaurav trains will give major fillip to the growth of Tourism in the country, while also fulfilling the desire of the tourist passengers in the most convenient manner.”

The train is being operated by Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). It is providing end-to-end services to the passengers travelling by this train. The rail tour package includes – accommodation facility, catering arrangements (Morning Tea, Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner – both On-Board and Off-Board), Services of professional and friendly tour escorts. The train also has CCTV cameras installed in all coaches to enhance the passengers safety.